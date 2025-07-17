Starco Brands Expands its Winona Pure® Popcorn Spray Line with Caramel and First Ever Hot Sauce Aerosol Spray

Winona Pure Hot Sauce Popcorn Seasoning Spray Winona Pure Caramel Popcorn Seasoning Spray Winona Pure Popcorn Spray Lineup

Starco Brands (OTCQB:STCB)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB), a company known for reimagining consumer products and changing behavior, announces the expansion of its Winona PurePopcorn Spray line. Building on the success of its flagship Theater Style Butter Spray and recently introduced Garlic Butter variety, Winona Pure introduces breakthrough innovation and new flavors to its portfolio: Caramel and Hot Sauce, the first ever Hot Sauce Aerosol Spray, all powered by air. These innovations offer consumers new and leading edge flavors that deliver a whole new sensory experience. Not only is it exciting and pleasurable to apply, but spray seasoning enables consumers to gain exponentially more coverage over their popcorn or favorite snack. Unlike dry seasoning that often ends up at the bottom of the bowl, this game changing innovation ensures an even coat of seasoning across every last kernel. This expands the brand’s commitment to delivering innovative, indulgent and behavior changing snacking experiences."At Starco Brands, our consumers know we’re committed to reimagining everyday products through innovation and consumer insight," said Ross Sklar, CEO of Starco Brands. "The addition of our incredible Caramel Spray and first ever Hot Sauce Aerosol Spray to the Winona Pure line reflects our dedication to delivering exceptional and behavior changing experiences taking snacking and flavor enhancement to the next level."About Winona Pure Caramel Popcorn Seasoning SprayWinona Pure Caramel Popcorn Seasoning Spray is the ultimate indulgence for those who prefer the sweeter things in life. Featuring rich, buttery caramel flavor in a cutting-edge air powered aerosol that deeply penetrates and provides wide coverage ensuring every morsel is packed with sweet flavor. Made with all-natural and dairy-free ingredients, Winona Pure Caramel brings high impact flavor and an application enhancement to popcorn lovers everywhere.About Winona Pure Hot Sauce Popcorn Seasoning SprayWinona Pure Hot Sauce Popcorn Seasoning Spray is reinventing the way one can add hot sauce to popcorn or their favorite snack. As the first ever air-powered aerosol hot sauce, Winona Pure cracked the code in being able to deliver the heat and flavor in an aerosol spray format ensuring popcorn or snacks get uniformity and depth of penetration delivering maximum flavor, taste and sensory experience. This is the ultimate way to enjoy and add a punch to your favorite savory snack.Winona Pure’s Popcorn Spray has been an overwhelming success at stores nationwide, and the new SKUs are rapidly expanding across major retailers in-store and online, including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, H-E-B, Albertsons, Meijer and Hy-Vee. This expansion aligns with Starco Brands' strategy to meet growing consumer demand for innovation, efficiency, maximum flavor, and new exciting experiences.For more information about Winona Pure and to explore the full range of flavors, visit spraywinona.com About Winona Pure:Winona Pure is on a mission to reinvent the way you flavor food—one spray at a time. Our line of sprayable flavors bring bold, craveable taste to popcorn, snacks, and beyond with low calorie, all-natural formulations. Whether you're into buttery classics or sweet hits like Caramel, or if you want to bring the heat with our Sprayable Hot Sauce, Winona provides the innovation and enhanced sensory experience to level up every bite and every snack—reach every morsel for maximum flavor, right at your fingertips. Available now at Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Food Lion, H-E-B, Albertsons, Meijer, Hy-Vee and other major retailers. Spray it your way.About Starco Brands:Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots, the world’s only vodka-infused whipped cream co-founded by Cardi B; Art of Sport, the brand designed for athletes and co-founded by Kobe Bryant; Winona Pure, the air-powered popcorn seasoning spray line; Skylar, the California inspired, hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin fragrance line recently “refounded” by Leah Kateb; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand designed for health and longevity. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange (STCB). Visit starcobrands.com for more information.Media Contact:David Dreyerdavid@starcobrands.com

