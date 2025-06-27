WHIPSHOTS® UNVEILS DECADENT NEW CHOCOLATE FLAVOR

Whipshots Alcohol. Infused. Whipped. Cream. Cardi B Celebrates the Launch of Chocolate Whipshots at Serendipity3 Whipshots launches decadent new Chocolate flavor

In celebration, the brand teams up with iconic NYC restaurant Serendipity3 for a summer-long ‘Whipshop’ pop-up experience

Starco Brands (OTCQB:STCB)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time to heat things up, Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) has announced that Whipshots , the alcohol-infused whipped cream brand co-founded with global superstar Cardi B, is turning up the indulgence with its most crave-worthy flavor to date: Chocolate.Rich, smooth, and irresistibly luscious, Chocolate Whipshots is a celebration of decadence. Combining premium vodka with velvety chocolate flavor, this new addition brings a bold, boozy twist to everything from cocktails and coffee to desserts and late-night cravings.“Chocolate is sexy, rich, and everything you want—it’s giving dessert, it’s giving decadent, it’s giving delicious,” said Cardi B. “You know I had to do it big for this one—this flavor is a whole moment.”To celebrate the launch, the brand is partnering with iconic NYC restaurant Serendipity3 on its first “Whipshop” dubbed “Cardi’s Chocolate Shop” in both their Times Square and Upper East Side locations. Fans will be able to order specially created cocktails or purchase a can of Whipshots to take home. The effort kicked off with a private party in the Times Square location, hosted by Cardi herself (launch party IMAGES ).“This is more than just a flavor launch—it’s a celebration of indulgence,” said David Dreyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Whipshots. “Chocolate Whipshots is our most over-the-top flavor yet, and creating a ‘Whipshop’ inside the legendary Serendipity3 is the cherry (and whipped cream) on top! We couldn’t ask for better partners to help us launch our newest flavor.”"Chocolate is the number one ingredient at Serendipity3 and creating new menu items using Chocolate Whipshots has been a fun and delicious endeavor! Cardi’s vibrant energy and playful spirit is the cherry on the cake!" said Chef Joe Calderone, Creative Director of Serendipity3.Whipshots, the viral, shelf-stable whipped cream with 10% ABV, adds Chocolate to its bold flavor lineup alongside Vanilla, Mocha, Caramel, and Strawberry—continuing its mission to shake up spirits and desserts with Cardi-level flair.Launch Date: June 26, 2025Availability: Select retailers nationwide and Whipshots.com (beginning 7/1)About WhipshotsDeveloped by Starco Brands with partner Cardi B, Whipshotsis a first-of-its-kind alcoholic whipped cream (10% Alc./Vol) that launched in 2021. Shelf-stable and versatile, it’s earned Silver, Gold, and Double Gold medals from top competitions including the New York World Spirits Competition, SIP Awards, and Beverage Dynamics’ Growth Brand Awards.About Starco Brands:Starco Brands (OTCQB: STCB) invents consumer products with behavior-changing technologies that spark excitement in the everyday. Today, its disruptive brands include Whipshots, the world’s only alcohol-infused whipped cream; Art of Sport, the performance brand designed for athletes; WinonaPure, the first indulgent theater-popcorn spray powered by air; Skylar, the only fragrance that is both hypoallergenic and safe for sensitive skin; and Soylent, the complete non-dairy nutrition brand. A modern-day invention factory to its core, Starco Brands identifies whitespaces across consumer product categories. Starco Brands publicly trades on the OTCQB stock exchange so that retail investors can invest in STCB alongside accredited individuals and institutions.About Serendipity 3:Serendipity 3 is a whimsical New York institution, now with a dazzling new Times Square location, where vintage charm meets 2025 flair—complete with handmade glass mosaics and giant purple chandeliers. Since 1954, it’s been a beloved destination for locals, celebrities, and sweet-toothed travelers, known for its over-the-top desserts (like the iconic Frrrozen Hot Chocolate), playful energy, and fantastical comfort food—from glittering truffle fries to Guinness World Record–holding creations. More than a restaurant, Serendipity 3 is a storybook escape where joy is always on the menu.CONTACT:Whipshots@walkerdrawas.com

