ShimentoX appoints SAP veteran and trusted advisor to Fortune 2000 boards, Michael Novac, to Leadership Team

ShimentoX Appoints SAP Veteran Michael Novac to Leadership Team

AI-Native Tech Powerhouse Strengthens Strategic Leadership to Accelerate Transformation with SAP Business AI & Data Cloud across Banking, Tech, Retail &Telecom

At ShimentoX, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations move from legacy constraints to intelligent, data-driven operations with a relentless focus on outcomes and executive trust."” — Michael Novac

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShimentoX , the AI-native enterprise transformation leader, today announced the appointment of Michael Novac , a trusted advisor to senior executives at Fortune 2000 companies, to its executive leadership team.This strategic move reinforces ShimentoX’s commitment to setting a new standard in technology services through automation and AI-driven service delivery. By infusing intelligent automation into every engagement, we enable enterprises to accelerate value realization by delivering faster outcomes, measurable ROI, and substantial reductions in operational costs across their SAP landscape. With customer-centric transformation at the core, and by harnessing SAP Business AI and SAP Business Data Cloud (BDC), we empower organizations to realize measurable value as they lead into the AI era.We are not just another consulting firm, we are a powerhouse built for the AI-native era. Our approach goes beyond traditional advisory by embedding industry expertise and advanced automation directly into our solutions and services delivery. Leveraging agentic AI , we deploy intelligent agents that can autonomously reason, adapt, and act across complex enterprise workflows, thereby accelerating value realization and minimizing manual intervention. This enables our clients to benefit from always-on, context-aware automation that delivers faster results, sustained efficiency, and measurable business impact in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.Guiding Enterprises Through the AI-Native Inflection PointMichael joins ShimentoX at a pivotal moment as Fortune 2000 enterprises face the imperative to move beyond incremental automation and embrace AI-driven operational excellence. With a reputation for advising C-suite leaders through complex digital and organizational transformations, Michael brings a strategic, business-first perspective to ShimentoX’s leadership team."Michael is renowned for his ability to earn the trust of senior executives and boards by aligning technology investments with business outcomes," said Raj Sharma, President of ShimentoX. "He has a proven track record of guiding organizations through inflection points by unlocking new markets, and shaping transformation strategies that deliver measurable value. His approach perfectly embodies the ShimentoX commitment to customer obsession and outcome-driven delivery."A Strategic Partner for the AI EraThroughout his nearly two decades working alongside the world’s largest enterprises, Michael has served as a trusted advisor, helping organizations:- Navigate large-scale business transformations and digital modernization journeys.- Build business cases for adopting SAP Business AI and Business Data Cloud as strategic assets.- Develop executive alignment and change management strategies that ensure successful adoption and measurable ROI.Michael’s advisory approach is grounded in a deep understanding of enterprise priorities, risk management, and the need for pragmatic, board-level strategies that deliver sustainable advantage."Fortune 2000 leaders are looking for partners who can see the big picture, anticipate market shifts, and translate AI potential into real business outcomes," said Michael Novac. "At ShimentoX, we are uniquely positioned to help organizations move from legacy constraints to intelligent, data-driven operations with a relentless focus on outcomes and executive trust."The ShimentoX AI-Native AdvantageMichael’s leadership will further accelerate ShimentoX’s differentiated approach to enterprise transformation:- Executive Alignment: Ensuring every transformation initiative is grounded in business strategy and measurable impact.- Unified Data Foundations: Leveraging SAP Business Data Cloud to create a single source of truth for AI-driven decision-making.- Outcome-Based Transformation: Tying every engagement to KPIs across cost reduction, margin growth, and operational resilience.About ShimentoXShimentoX is a leading AI-native enterprise transformation company that delivers measurable business outcomes through intelligent operations. Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with AI development hubs and delivery centers across India and Mexico, ShimentoX specializes in SAP Business AI implementation, Business Data Cloud migration, and custom AI agent development using Joule Studio. The company serves Fortune 2000 enterprises across Banking, Technology, Retail, and Telecommunications, with a proven track record of accelerating digital transformation and delivering sustainable business value in the AI era.For more information about ShimentoX’s AI-native transformation services, visit www.shimentox.ai

