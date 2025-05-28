Waverly Technologies and Shimento Inc Announce Merger to Form ShimentoX, an AI-Driven Technology Services Powerhouse

Harnessing Agentic AI, Data, and SAP Business AI expertise to deliver outcome-focused solutions with guaranteed ROI for Banking, Retail, Tech, and Telecom

With ShimentoX, we’re redefining service delivery—AI agents take ownership of results, so our clients achieve their goals faster and with total confidence.” — Rahul Bhuman, CEO of ShimentoX

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waverly Technologies, a leader in Data, AI-driven engineering, and SAP transformation, and Shimento Inc, renowned for its Banking and Financial Services solutions in Governance, Risk, and Compliance, today announced their merger to form ShimentoX Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, California, with extended AI hubs & delivery centers in Mexico and India, ShimentoX is uniquely positioned to pioneer the modern technology services revolution, moving beyond traditional consulting models to deliver autonomous, AI-driven outcomes where customers engage for results, not just access to tools or consultants. As enterprises accelerate their adoption of generative AI and agentic automation, ShimentoX will offer outcome-based service delivery through autonomous AI agents to achieve business objectives:- ShimentoX’s AI agents transcend mere automation by shouldering full accountability for business outcomes. From intelligent process discovery to continuously self-optimizing workflows, the company’s autonomous AI solutions guarantee measurable results and ensure every objective is delivered to completion.- ShimentoX’s comprehensive data modernization practice combines proven governance frameworks with advanced data engineering to transition legacy landscapes into AI-optimized ecosystems. By establishing trusted data flows, robust security and compliance measures, and scalable infrastructure, ShimentoX empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data and fuel AI initiatives with confidence.- Leveraging SAP Business Data Cloud and Joule Studio within the ShimentoX SAP AI Hub, the company delivers embedded Business AI to enrich enterprise applications. From real-time data insights to continuously refined business processes, ShimentoX ensures clients harness the full intelligence of their SAP environments to achieve tangible performance improvements.- Building on Shimento’s domain leadership in global risk and compliance, ShimentoX offers turnkey, AI-led compliance assurance and automated risk management. By guaranteeing regulatory adherence and elevating customer experience, ShimentoX helps financial institutions navigate complex requirements while driving efficiency and performance.“We're not just merging two companies, we're launching the modern technology services era where AI agents become accountable for business outcomes," said Rahul Bhuman, CEO of ShimentoX. "Our autonomous agents transform traditional consulting engagements into outcome-guaranteed service delivery. Instead of selling access to tools and expertise, we take responsibility for achieving your business objectives through AI-driven execution, delivering predictable results and measurable ROI.”“Our vision centers on software-like services where enterprises consume business outcomes like they consume software, provisioned automatically, optimized continuously, and scaled dynamically," added Raj Sharma, President of ShimentoX. "Our autonomous agents don't just assist with work, they own the work, allowing our clients to focus on strategic initiatives while we guarantee the operational outcomes they need.”ShimentoX's global delivery team, anchored by its San Francisco Bay Area headquarters and strategic centers in Mexico City, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, enables around-the-clock service delivery. The company is already executing engagements with leading U.S. banks, telecom providers, and digital-native enterprises, with plans to launch an expanded suite of outcome-guaranteed AI services and industry-specific autonomous agents in late 2025.About ShimentoXShimentoX is an AI-led modern Services company formed through the merger of Waverly Technologies and Shimento Inc. Pioneering autonomous, outcome-based service delivery through agentic AI, ShimentoX transforms traditional consulting models by taking full responsibility for business results across data, cloud, SAP, and financial services domains. Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, with delivery centers in Mexico City, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, the company partners with Fortune 1000 clients to deliver guaranteed outcomes through AI-driven automation rather than traditional tool-based consulting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.