PeopleInsight by HireRoad Receives Silver Stevie Award for HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year

PeopleInsight by HireRoad

PeopleInsight by HireRoad named Silver winner in 10th annual Stevie® Awards for Great Employers in the category of HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year.

We’re transforming how people analytics works so that HR teams at smaller organizations can spend less time deciphering data and more time focusing on what matters most—their people.” — PeopleInsight by HireRoad CEO John Federman

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top HR analytics software company PeopleInsight by HireRoad is proud to be named a Silver winner in the 10th annual StevieAwards for Great Employers in the category of HR Technology Solution Provider of the Year. The Stevie Awards honor organizations globally for outstanding efforts that positively impact the workplace.PeopleInsight received the coveted honor for its AI-powered insights that allow HR teams to uncover trends, understand underlying causes, predict future outcomes, and make sense of all HR data housed across their systems. The AI assistant's intuitive answers make it easy for HR teams at mid-sized organizations—which often lack data scientists or analytics resources—to convert valuable data into actionable strategies. The software integrates seamlessly into existing HR tech stacks to unify all HR data into one centralized location, with customizable dashboards that allow for personalized reports and at-a-glance analytics.“We’re extremely proud to be recognized as a top HR tech provider by the Stevie Awards, and even more proud of the team behind PeopleInsight that has worked tirelessly to make this a cutting-edge HR solution,” said HireRoad CEO John Federman. “We’re transforming how people analytics works so that HR teams at smaller organizations can spend less time deciphering data and more time focusing on what matters most—their people. Because when organizations invest in their people, they see real returns: improved retention, stronger teams, and better business outcomes. PeopleInsight turns workforce data into a powerful business advantage.”​​The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. More than 1,000 nominations from organizations across 35 countries and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories for individuals, teams and technologies.“We congratulate all of the winners in the 10th edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers for their outstanding performance, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements on September 16,” said Stevies President Maggie Miller.PeopleInsight by HireRoad will be presented with its Stevie Award on Tuesday, September 16, at a ceremony held at New York City’s Marriott Marquis in Times Square.To learn more about PeopleInsight by HireRoad, visit https://hireroad.com About PeopleInsight by HireRoad:PeopleInsight by HireRoad is a leading global provider of HR solutions spanning recruitment, onboarding, learning, and analytics software. Its best-in-class people analytics solution unifies disparate HR datasets to provide businesses with actionable insights within a record five days. Our mission is to help our customers maximize the impact of their HR technology through a deeper understanding and optimization of their most significant investment—their people. PeopleInsight empowers HR teams through AI-generated insights, customized support from our team of experts, and a transparent, cost-effective approach to meet companies where they are at in their people data journey.

