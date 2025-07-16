Mayor Wu Announces Youth Sports Grants Open for Applications

Grant program totaling $250,0000 will support community-based sports organizations that offer out-of-school sports programs across Boston neighborhoods; last year, the Let’s Play Community Sports grants supported 55 grantees to enhance their youth sports program opportunities.

BOSTON - Monday, July 14, 2025 - Mayor Michelle Wu and the Human Services Cabinet today announced applications are now open for the Let’s Play Boston Community Sports Grant, a program totaling $250,000 included in the fiscal year 2026 annual operating budget to support community based youth sportsorganizations that provide high-quality, engaging athletics programming for Boston youth ages 8-18. The goal of this grant is to increase the variety of youth sportsprogramming in the City and provide a positive outlet for youth when they’re not in school. Applications are now live. This initiative is aligned with the Mayor’s Connect, Learn, Explore program, her commitment to Boston’s youth by ensuring every child is empowered to explore and find their passions.

“Access to enriching athletics programs is vital to our role in ensuring Boston’s youthlead happy and healthy lives outside of school hours,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am proud to partner with various high-quality youth sports programs throughout our City that keep Boston’s kids growing and having fun.”

Neighborhood sports leagues are often the place where the city’s youngest athletes are first exposed to sports. As the foundation of youth sports programming in the City of Boston, volunteer-led sports organizations involve a diverse range of young people in their community, providing them with the opportunity to stay active, bond with friends, and develop character.

“Community sports leagues are a great way for youth to stay healthy, active, and connected to their peers,” said Chief of Human Services José F. Massó. “In addition to the health benefits, youth sports provide opportunities for children to learn communication, leadership, and resilience as well.”

The Human Services Cabinet will distribute grants of up to $5,000 to support increasing access to sports opportunities for Boston youth. Applicants must intend to use funds to (1) reduce or eliminate the registration fee, (2) purchase new equipment or uniforms, and/or (3) cover rental space costs. The grant funding will support fall, winter, and spring sports and must be used by June 30, 2026.

Last year, the Let’s Play Community Sports grants funded 55 grantees to enhance their youth sports program opportunities. These grantees served 7,274 youth, including over 1,600 youth who were first-time program participants. The majority of grantees (60 percent) used the grant funds to reduce the cost of registration for families; others used the additional resources to pay for equipment, uniforms, or program space. Programs in every neighborhood received awards.

“The Let’s Play Boston Youth Sports Grant is very helpful,” said Jeff Hammond, President of the Brookline-JP Patriots Pop Warner Football & Cheer, one of the FY25 grant recipients. “It's opened opportunities for our local youth to be involved in something that was not available to them in the past."

The Let’s Play Boston Initiative aims to increase participation of youth who have been historically underrepresented in youth sports, improve the quality of coaching in the city, and enhance the variety and quality of sports offered by city departments.

About the Human Services Cabinet

The Human Services cabinet oversees six departments that provide direct services to Boston residents: Boston Centers for Youth & Families, Boston Public Library, Age Strong Commission, Office of Youth Engagement & Advancement, Office of Returning Citizens, and the Office of Veterans’ Services. The mission of the Human Services cabinet is to provide equitable access to high-quality services, resources, and opportunities so that every Boston resident, especially those with the greatest needs, has what they need to thrive. In pursuit of this mission, the departments in the Human Services Cabinet meet residents where they are - in their homes, neighborhoods, and communities - to break down barriers to critical resources.