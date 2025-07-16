Over $1.2 Million in Grants Announced to Expand Community Engagement and Behavioral Health Support for Boston's Older Residents

Mayor Wu and Age Strong announce, 44 community nonprofit organizations will receive $570,000 to strengthen social connections and community. 11 community nonprofit organizations will receive $706,000 to strengthen behavioral health support for Boston residents age 60+.

BOSTON – Wednesday, June 16, 2025 – Mayor Michelle Wu and the Age Strong Commission today announced the recipients of two grant programs totaling $1,276,000 to support Boston residents aged 60 and older. The first, the Expanding Engagement grant program, awarded $570,000 to 44 nonprofit community organizations to create new or expand existing programs that promote greater engagement and social connection among older adults. The second, the Behavioral Health grant program, awarded $706,000 to 11 nonprofits to strengthen behavioral health programs and initiatives for Boston’s older adults.

“These important grants will help deliver on our work to make Boston a home for every generation by supporting older Boston residents,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “These initiatives draw on our incredible partner organizations who have deep roots in the community and work alongside our residents every day. Through these two initiatives, we are reaching over 50 nonprofits who are in turn reaching thousands of older Bostonians looking for social connection or behavioral health support.”

The Expanding Engagement grant program leverages funds to expand social engagement opportunities for older adults in underserved communities, reach individuals not currently served by existing programs, and support recently-launched or new initiatives. The Behavioral Health funding expands access to culturally appropriate clinical support for older adults. These grant initiatives were designed to be responsive to community needs and interests, and this year’s grantees reflect the diversity of partners serving older residents across Boston’s neighborhoods.

“Every year, interest in both the Expanding Engagement and Behavioral Health grant opportunity grows, reflecting the need we see in the community”, said Age Strong Commissioner, Emily K. Shea. “This was a competitive grant process, but we’re excited to support these important programs at community nonprofits across Boston neighborhoods. These grants will go a long way by creating more opportunities for older residents to connect and to increasing clinical access for our diverse older adult population.”

"As I travel to senior coffee hours across my district, I consistently hear that our older adults need programming and engagement, as well as supports to address the epidemic of senior loneliness," said City Councilor Brian Worrell. "It's a priority for a large number of our residents, and that's why I was proud to increase Age Strong's budget for this in FY26, and I'm happy to see these grants awarded."

The following community organizations were selected to receive Expanding Engagement grants:

1975: A Vietnamese Diaspora Commemoration Initiative

Action for Boston Community Development, Inc.

Bay Cove Human Services, Inc.

Benevolent Fraternity of Unitarian Churches

Boston Project Ministries, Inc.

Boston Public Housing Corporation

Boston Senior Home Care

Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation

Cape Verdean Community UNIDO

Castle Square Tenants Organization, Inc.

Central Boston Elder Services, Inc.

Community Centers of Jamaica Plain

Dorchester Bay Economic Development Corporation

DotHouse Health

Fenway Civic Association

Fenway Community Center at Viridian, Inc.

FriendshipWorks, Inc.

Four Corners Main Streets

Friends of the Codman Square Library Branch

Friends of the Rafael Hernández School, Inc.

Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center

Jamaica Plain Community Connections/Tree of Life

Haley House, Inc.

Hawthorne Youth and Community Center Inc.

La Alianza Hispana, Inc.

LGBTQ Senior Housing, Inc.

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly, Boston, Inc.

Massachusetts College of Art and Design Foundation, Inc.

Massachusetts Senior Action Council, Inc.

Maverick Landing Community Services

Mission Hill Health Movement

Museum of Fine Arts

North End Community Health Committee Inc.

Pine Street Inn, Inc.

Rogerson Communities

Shaloh School Oholei Torah

Sherrill House

Southwest Boston Senior Services d/b/a Ethos

The Home for Little Wanderers

Urban Edge

Veronica Robles Cultural Center

Wakullah Street Community Garden, Inc.

West Broadway Task Force, Inc.

YardTime, Inc.

The following community organizations were selected to receive Behavioral Health grants:

2Life Communities Inc.

Boston Medical Center Corporation

Central Boston Elder Services, Inc.

Community Caring Clinic, Inc.

Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center

Greater Boston Legal Services (GBLS)

Pine Street Inn, Inc.

Samaritans, Inc.

Southwest Boston Senior Services d/b/a Ethos

The Community Builders, Inc.

Trustees of Boston College

“This generous support from Mayor Wu and Age Strong will allow DotHouse Health to strengthen and expand our Senior Program, offering older adults more opportunities for connection, wellness, and community engagement,” said Dirk Bovell, Director of Community Programs at DotHouse Health. “It’s an important investment in ensuring our seniors feel seen, supported, and valued.

“We are grateful to receive funding from Age Strong for our Caring Connections: Mental Health Navigation Program,” said Megan Cheung, Associate Director of the Greater Boston Chinese Golden Age Center. “Which is specifically aimed at strengthening behavioral health support for our Chinese-speaking older adults. These services make a significant difference in our community and greatly enhance overall quality of life.”

"We're thrilled," said Veronica Robles, Executive Director of the Veronica Robles Cultural Center in East Boston. "To receive this grant which will help fund our new program for older adults called, "Arts, Rhythm, and Roots," offering a multifaceted approach to engaging in Latino culture, through cultural dance classes, field trips, women's self-defense, cooking classes, and intergenerational storytelling circles.”

About Boston’s Age Strong Commission

For us, strength comes in many forms. Strength of community. Of cultures. Of experiences. Strength to embrace new chapters and opportunities. We believe that Bostonians who are 55+ make our city strong and vibrant. Our mission is to enhance older adults’ lives with meaningful programs, resources, and connections so we can live and age strong in Boston together. For more than 50 years as a Commission, Council on Aging, and Area Agency on Aging, Age Strong provides programs and services to Boston’s older adults, including information and referrals, help with housing, nutrition, health insurance, transportation, volunteering opportunities, events/activities, and more. Age Strong publishes Boston Seniority Magazine, a free monthly publication distributed to over 350 locations. www.boston.gov/agestrong.