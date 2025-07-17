LAIA Celebrates 10 Years of Empowering Communities Through Immigration Document Preparation

LAIA 10 Year Aniversary Flyer

The Latin American Immigration Association celebrates a decade of training thousands in ethical, non-legal immigration document preparation.

This milestone isn’t just about numbers, it’s about lives changed” — Greg McKewen

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Latin American Immigration Association (LAIA) proudly marks its 10th anniversary in 2025 , celebrating a decade of impactful training, community empowerment, and unwavering advocacy for ethical and accurate immigration document preparation.Founded by industry veteran Greg McKewen, LAIA has become a leading national force in non-legal immigration training. Over the past decade, LAIA has trained and supported thousands of individuals through high-quality, non-attorney training programs that help community members assist immigrants with their document needs, ethically, accurately, and legally.A Decade of Achievement: By the Numbers• 4,500+ graduates from LAIA’s LIVE 3-Day Essentials Training• 10,000+ individuals attended LAIA’s “How To” training webinars• 1,000+ members in the growing LAIA membership community• 3,000,000+ people have received support through document preparation services offered by LAIA-trained studentsWith students hailing from 46 U.S. states and representing over 40 countries of origin, LAIA’s reach and cultural diversity stand as a testament to its mission: Unity. Diversity. Advocacy.“This milestone isn’t just about numbers, it’s about lives changed,” said Greg McKewen, Founder and Executive Director of LAIA. “We are proud to have built a movement of ethical, community-based support that helps immigrants navigate complex documentation processes with care and compliance.”Empowering Change Without Legal AdviceIn strict accordance with California’s Business and Professions Code Sections 22440–22449, LAIA's training programs teach participants how to ethically assist immigrants by:• Preparing and organizing immigration forms under client instruction• Translating documents and responses• Helping clients navigate the non-legal side of USCIS form submission• Referring to licensed attorneys when legal guidance is neededLAIA-trained individuals are not attorneys and do not provide legal advice. Instead, they represent a growing community of trained document preparers who are transforming immigrant support services, without crossing legal boundaries.A Growing Movement of Grassroots AdvocatesThrough accessible online training, live instruction, and a vibrant member community, LAIA equips everyday individuals, from notaries to tax preparers, to build businesses that support immigrants while upholding the highest standards of ethical practice.“It’s about helping people serve their neighbors while following the law,” added McKewen. “When we empower community members with the right tools, knowledge, and training, we create ripples of positive change across entire families and neighborhoods.”Join the MovementWhether you're seeking to expand your services, launch a new career, or simply help others in your community, LAIA invites you to be part of this powerful movement. With bilingual contracts, compliance-based education, and a proven support network, LAIA makes it possible to make a difference, legally and ethically.Contact:Greg McKewenOwner, Latin American Immigration Association📍 1310 Esplanade #317, Redondo Beach, CA 90277📞 855-558-8470✉️ gregmckewen@gmail.com

