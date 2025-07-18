Dream Forge Debuts Contemporary Smart Home in Sunnyvale California, Listed by Nick Roe of Doorlight Elite

239 Eureka Ct Exterior 239 Eureka Ct Interior 239 Eureka Ct Kitchen

Dream Forge, a next-generation building solution, unveils its first luxury smart home in Sunnyvale California, represented by Doorlight Elite’s Nick Roe.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark debut, Silicon Valley’s newest luxury building solution, Dream Forge, proudly presents 239 Eureka Court, a design-forward smart estate that redefines modern living. Nestled within a quiet cul-de-sac in Sunnyvale, this newly completed 2025 contemporary residence blends architectural elegance with next-generation technology — setting a new benchmark for Bay Area real estate.A Home That Embodies Modern SophisticationSet on a 7,800 square foot lot and offering 2,240 square feet of interior living space, 239 Eureka Ct in Sunnyvale features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, crafted for elevated comfort and everyday luxury. The home’s striking design includes 15-foot raked ceilings, seven skylights, and an expansive 12-foot bifold glass door that seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living.At the heart of the home, a designer kitchen showcases a porcelain waterfall island, bespoke European-style cabinetry, and a gourmet appliance suite, all illuminated by layered designer lighting and smart under-cabinet sensors. The living space flows effortlessly — designed to feel open, modern, and intentional.Technology is fully integrated and future-ready: TP-Link Tapo Matter smart switches, a Ring camera and smart lock system, built-in surround sound, and a 220V EV charging outlet bring both security and convenience. Additional features include paid solar, a fire sprinkler system, smooth wall finishes, whole-home water filtration, and professionally landscaped grounds that mirror the home’s refined aesthetic.Bathrooms deliver a spa-like experience with imported Spanish tile, a handcrafted Kaolin clay pedestal sink, a polished black marble vessel sink, and a Rock Marble vanity in the primary suite — all curated with a sophisticated global influence.Dream Forge: A Visionary Building Solution for the FutureDream Forge is more than a builder — it is a visionary building solution shaping the next generation of residential living across Silicon Valley. Combining design, innovation, and adaptability, Dream Forge brings an artistic approach to modern development, with a nuanced eye for contemporary aesthetics and a commitment to functional luxury.From smart integration to architectural storytelling, Dream Forge homes are composed — not just constructed — to align with how people live, work, and connect. Their debut of 239 Eureka Ct represents a powerful first step in their broader mission to redefine what homeowners expect from new development in the Bay Area and beyond.Represented Exclusively by Nick Roe, Head of Doorlight Elite 239 Eureka Ct is proudly represented by Nick Roe, a top-producing agent and Head of Doorlight Elite, the luxury division of Doorlight. With a reputation for precision, discretion, and innovation, Nick leads the charge in redefining how luxury real estate is marketed and sold across the Bay Area.Doorlight Elite serves as the high-end arm of the award-winning Doorlight brand, offering a refined, full-service experience tailored to distinctive homes and discerning clients. Under Nick’s leadership, Doorlight Elite blends architectural storytelling with cutting-edge marketing and a data-informed approach — ensuring each property is positioned to stand out in the most competitive markets.With a background in both real estate and technology, Nick brings a rare combination of market expertise and strategic vision. His success as a listing agent, combined with his role in co-founding Doorlight, has helped elevate the firm to Top 1% team production status in Santa Clara County for two consecutive years. Through Doorlight Elite, he delivers bespoke campaigns and sharp negotiation strategies for sellers — and white-glove guidance for high-end buyers seeking something beyond the ordinary.239 Eureka Ct is now available for private tours.

