RoostHaven Emerges as One of the First Real-Estate Platforms Ready for AI Agents in ChatGPT Atlas

ChatGPT Atlas filtering homes on RoostHaven’s property search interface, showing how AI agents can refine listings and act directly within the site. ChatGPT Atlas scheduling a home tour through RoostHaven’s booking dashboard, demonstrating secure AI-assisted collaboration. ChatGPT Atlas completing an offer submission through RoostHaven.

RoostHaven’s action-based real estate platform now supports AI agents in ChatGPT Atlas, enabling secure tours, offers, and collaboration.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Atlas, a new browser powered by AI agents capable of completing tasks directly on the web, RoostHaven is emerging as one of the first real-estate platforms structurally ready for this next generation of automation.During internal tests, users exploring RoostHaven through ChatGPT’s new Atlas browser successfully scheduled property tours and submitted offers once logged in — demonstrating how RoostHaven’s action-based design can naturally support AI-driven workflows without requiring custom integrations.Built for Action, Not Just LeadsWhile most real-estate websites focus on capturing inquiries, RoostHaven’s platform is designed around actions — booking tours, sharing disclosures, managing offers, and collaborating in real time.This transaction-first architecture aligns perfectly with the emerging era of AI agents that can perform tasks for users online rather than simply retrieve information.Document Permissions: The Foundation for Secure AI CollaborationTo support this shift, RoostHaven recently launched a document-permission framework requested by its agent community.The update lets agents decide exactly who can view or share transaction documents — choosing among public visibility, all connected clients, listing-party access, or specific contacts.These permission layers also provide a structural foundation for AI-assisted actions, ensuring that automation can occur securely and transparently within professional boundaries.“Agents shouldn’t have to choose between innovation and control,” said Nick Roe, Co-Founder of RoostHaven. “We built RoostHaven so technology — including AI — can enhance the transaction without ever removing the human relationship that defines real estate.”Preparing Real Estate for the AI EraRoostHaven’s compatibility with AI browsers like ChatGPT Atlas underscores a broader industry evolution: from static lead-capture sites to interactive transaction environments.As AI agents become capable of completing real-world tasks online, RoostHaven provides the secure, collaborative foundation for agents and clients to operate confidently in this new ecosystem.About RoostHavenRoostHaven is a Silicon Valley real-estate technology company uniting buyers, sellers, and agents in one collaborative, AI-assisted platform.Founded by real-estate professionals and technologists with experience at Auction.com and Zillow, RoostHaven combines collaboration, security, and automation to modernize how transactions are completed.Learn more at www.roosthaven.com

