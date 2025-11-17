RoostHaven Unveils Listing Page 2.0, a Client-First Workspace for Smarter Home Decisions

Landing page on RoostHaven that has all the tools for consumers. AI Summary of Home Inspection Creating an offer on RoostHaven.

RoostHaven introduces Listing Page 2.0, giving buyers a clean, interactive workspace to review documents, schedule tours, and submit offers in one place.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoostHaven is announcing the launch of Listing Page 2.0, a client-centered property workspace that brings clarity, structure, and simplicity to how buyers evaluate a home. While the real-estate industry has seen a surge of new technology in recent years, most platforms continue to focus on agent productivity and CRM tools. Buyers and sellers — the people making the decisions — have largely been left with outdated listing links, scattered email attachments, and inconsistent experiences across different platforms.RoostHaven’s Listing Page 2.0 directly addresses this gap by giving clients one clean, interactive workspace where they can explore a property, access documents, understand disclosures, schedule tours, and begin the offer process, all without the noise, advertisements, or lead-capture tactics that dominate traditional portals.A Long-Needed Upgrade for the Client ExperienceEvery year, homebuyers are asked to navigate a maze of disconnected information — Portal links, PDFs, text messages, portals, third-party sites, and email threads — often with no cohesive place to start.Listing Page 2.0 consolidates that workflow into a single environment that is simple enough for first-time buyers yet structured enough for experienced clients.“Real estate has countless tools for agents, but very few that actually simplify the process for clients,” said Nick Roe, Co-Founder of RoostHaven. “Listing Page 2.0 brings everything into one place so buyers can review a home without searching through emails, PDFs, or third-party websites. A property link should be clear, not chaotic.”The design intentionally avoids branding, advertising, or competitive links — the goal is to give the client a consistent and trustworthy place to evaluate a property without distraction.One Page That Replaces Four or Five Different ToolsEach Listing Page 2.0 includes the following components, automatically generated when a property is shared:1. Unified Document CenterAll disclosures, reports, inspections, and relevant property files appear in one clean section. Clients no longer have to track email attachments or juggle multiple links.2. AI-Powered SummariesRoostHaven automatically highlights key points from disclosures and reports to help clients understand essential details quickly. This is especially valuable for first-time buyers who may feel overwhelmed by dense inspection documents.3. Real Tour SchedulingInstead of requesting a tour on a third-party site and waiting for someone to respond, clients can view availability and select a time directly. This creates a faster, more transparent scheduling experience.4. Offer Submission WorkflowsFor serious buyers, Listing Page 2.0 provides a structured path to begin an offer — centralizing what buyers need to prepare, verify, and communicate next steps.5. Clean, Neutral InterfaceThe design is intentionally simple — no agent branding, no ads, no distractions. It's meant to help clients focus on the property, not the platform.Together, these features turn a property link into a cohesive workspace that mirrors the way buyers actually think and make decisions.Built on RoostHaven’s Permission FrameworkListing Page 2.0 is powered by RoostHaven’s secure document-permission system, which allows professionals to decide exactly who sees what.Options include:Public visibilityAll connected clientsListing party onlySpecific selected contactsThis ensures the right people see the right information at the right time. It also prevents accidental oversharing that can occur when documents are emailed or uploaded to third-party portals.For clients, this means they only see documents intended for them and can trust the accuracy and authenticity of what they’re reviewing.Reducing Friction for ProfessionalsWhile Listing Page 2.0 is designed for clients, it also brings significant benefits to licensed professionals.Agents, transaction coordinators, and listing teams often spend hours resending disclosures, repeating information, or guiding clients through multiple software platforms.By giving clients a single workspace, RoostHaven reduces repetitive questions and centralizes the communication flow — without requiring agents to learn new design tools or manage templates.Professionals simply select a listing in RoostHaven, and Listing Page 2.0 is created automatically.How It Fits Into RoostHaven’s Broader VisionRoostHaven’s mission is to modernize real-estate collaboration through secure, structured workflows that keep buyers, sellers, and professionals aligned.The company previously introduced a permission-based document framework and AI-powered summaries to help clients navigate complex information more easily.Listing Page 2.0 builds on that foundation by making the client experience just as modern and efficient as the tools available to agents.Instead of focusing on lead generation or advertising — the dominant model in real-estate portals — RoostHaven focuses on clarity, transparency, and communication.Designed for Today’s BuyersToday’s buyers want instant answers, real information, and streamlined steps — not more portals, pop-ups, or sales funnels. Listing Page 2.0 meets that expectation by transforming each property into its own interactive hub.“Clients want clarity,” Roe added. “Listing Page 2.0 turns every property into a clean and interactive workspace, not another link to sort through.”About RoostHavenRoostHaven is a Silicon Valley real-estate technology company uniting buyers, sellers, and agents in a collaborative, AI-assisted platform.Founded by professionals with experience at Auction.com and Zillow, RoostHaven modernizes the home-buying process with secure collaboration tools, real-time actions, and intelligent document workflows.

