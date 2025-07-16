Oregon Department of Justice Prosecuting 1983 Murder Case in Josephine County

After more than four decades after the disappearance of a Josephine County woman, a man has been returned to Oregon to face a murder charge connected to this long-unsolved case.

Mark Sanfratello, 72, was arraigned today in Josephine County Circuit Court following his arrest in Chico, California, and extradition to Oregon. On June 27, 2025, a Josephine County Grand Jury indicted him for Murder in the Second Degree, in connection with Teresa Peroni’s disappearance and death.

The investigation began in the summer of 1983, when Peroni, then 27, was reported missing shortly after attending a party in the Selma area. She was last seen walking into the woods with Sanfratello, who was her boyfriend at the time. Her disappearance was deemed suspicious, but despite an initial investigation by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office, there was not enough evidence to move forward with charges.

In 1997, a human skull was discovered on nearby private property, but no other remains were found. In 2024, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office reopened the case, with support from the Oregon Department of Justice, the Josephine County District Attorney’s Office, and Chico Police

The Oregon Department of Justice (ODOJ) Criminal Division is prosecuting the case. Senior AAGs Brad Kalbaugh and John Casalino worked with investigators to obtain the indictment and will lead all litigation.

Investigators re-interviewed witnesses, collected new DNA evidence, and used modern forensic testing to obtain new evidence. Sanfratello was arrested on June 28, 2025, by Chico Police.

Attorney General Dan Rayfield emphasized the significance of reaching this point in the case:

“What happened to Teresa Peroni left her family with decades of uncertainty and grief,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “While the legal process is now underway and it’s important not to prejudge its outcome, this arrest reflects the progress that’s possible when law enforcement agencies persist and evolve with new tools. It’s a powerful reminder that time doesn’t erase the need for answers.”

Investigators continue to seek information from anyone who may have attended the party near Illinois River Road in July of 1983. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

The Oregon Department of Justice expresses its gratitude to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, the Josepine County District Attorney’s Office, and the Chico Police Department who helped move this case forward and extends its deep respect to Teresa Peroni’s family for their resilience over the past four decades.

All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in court.