Council ratifies Collective Agreement with HOWEA

HAMILTON, ON – City Council has ratified the four-year collective agreement for the Hamilton Ontario Water Employees Association (HOWEA) bargaining unit, representing 55 members who work at Hamilton Water. The unanimous Council vote follows ratification by HOWEA members on July 9, 2025.

“The ratified agreement with the Hamilton Ontario Water Employees Association recognizes the hard work and commitment of everyone at the table,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “I want to thank residents for their patience and understanding throughout the labour disruption. I am proud that we were able to come together and reach a fair agreement for our employees while providing value to Hamiltonians.”

The four-year Collective Agreement, which covers January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2028, is aligned with the City’s financial mandate that guided other successful negotiations and agreements. The Agreement helps address the increased cost of living for employees, is in line with the City’s other Collective Agreements and ensures the continued delivery of critical water, wastewater and stormwater services to the community.

“On behalf of the City, I am so pleased that an agreement has been reached. My sincere thanks to everyone for their hard work and commitment to reaching this outcome,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “This agreement allows us focus on continuing to deliver city services, and I know our community will be relieved that we are back to business as usual.”