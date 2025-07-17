Seven join the latest Hatch Blue accelerator

Representatives of each of the seven teams taking part in the latest Crest accelerator program to join forces in Hawai'i

Seven early-stage companies across aquaculture, ocean health, and blue carbon have arrived in Hawai'i to take part in Hatch Blue's latest Crest Accelerator.

KAILUA KONA, HI, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The companies represent a diverse range of fields, ranging from AI-driven shrimp pond diagnostics, to seaweed-powered crop boosters and they will be based at Hawai’i’s Ocean Science and Technology (HOST) for the program's first week.“We are excited to welcome these seven companies to the Hatch Blue early stage portfolio. Crest is our next generation accelerator program and it has been designed to jumpstart the development of our investees in the sector. The program focuses on providing specific deliverables to our investees across network, intellectual property, market assessment, competitive landscape, life cycle assessment, and marketing and branding - with the aim of positioning our portfolio for accelerated success. These seven companies have been carefully selected for team, market opportunity, innovation and impact to the sector.” said Caitriona Kelleher, Hatch Blue's early stage investments director.The July 2025 Cohort consists of:Nernst Electric — USA/IrelandA company that aims to revolutionize on-farm oxygen production with 3D-printed ceramic membranes, enabling higher stocking densities and lower energy use.FP Aqua — Denmark/NorwayIs developing a system for real-time, AI-powered monitoring of phytoplankton and zooplankton, allowing for early detection of sea lice larvae, algal blooms and jellyfish in fish farms — helping farmers respond faster and protect stock.MarinElixirs — USA/IndiaA vertically integrated seaweed operation producing plant biostimulants and animal feed ingredients via a sustainable “seed-and-buy-back” model, currently present across coastal India.Seacrop — IsraelUses patented electrostatic fibers to harvest marine phytoplankton as a sustainable protein source for aquafeed and future food applications. (Website not publicly available).Rare Earth Global — UK/SpainIs commercializing hemp-based aquafeed ingredients and bioconcrete materials by processing the whole hemp plant at harvest — a low-carbon, high-protein alternative to soy and fishmeal.Hadl — USA/IndonesiaUses AI-based image recognition to detect plankton and pathogens in shrimp ponds, thereby replacing manual testing with seamless, hardware-free, on-site diagnostics that reduce mortality and lab costs.Vycarb — USAIs developing a scalable, water-based carbon capture and storage (CCS) system that offers permanent CO₂ sequestration at low cost — with exact tracking and real-world pilots already in motion.For more information on Crest or to be connected with these companies, contact Benedict Tan, program director, via benedict@hatch.blue

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.