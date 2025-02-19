Five cutting-edge ventures join Hatch Blue in Hawai'i

The participants in Hatch Blue's first Crest programme of the year, which kicked off in Hawai'i this week A second programme is scheduled for July and applications are now open © Hatch Blue

Four aquaculture startups and one blue carbon company arrived in Hawai’i this week for the start of Hatch Blue’s latest Crest accelerator programme.

KAILUA KONA, HI, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While there, the companies – AlgiSys, Grolink, Scape, Seatopia, and Sensor Globe – will be based in the Pacific’s aquaculture and marine science innovation hub, HOST Park, which is managed by the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawai’i Authority (NELHA). Joining a community of over 50 marine science companies and organizations within a two mile radius. They will also have the rare opportunity to explore both cold and warm water technologies in one place, and connect with an ecosystem that has received more aquaculture funding, according to SeaGrant, than any other US state.The startups1. AlgiSys Biosciences ferments a proprietary strain of microalgae to make EPA rich omega-3 and plant protein, which can be added to aquafeed – reducing or even eliminating the need for fish oil and fishmeal.2. Grolink is a supply chain and industry facilitation company that empowers smallholder fish farmers in Nigeria and Africa by providing market access, capital, inputs, and modern aquaculture practices to sustainably enhance their yield, productivity, and profitability.3. Scape offers onsite CO2 storage using carbon-removing minerals and seawater for coastal industrial emitters without pipelines or injection wells and recovers critical metals for the energy transition.4. Seatopia delivers omega-rich, certified clean, sushi-grade farmed seafood directly to consumers.5. Sensor Globe develops innovative sensor technology and advanced analytics to enhance fish welfare, optimise operations, and drive sustainability in aquaculture.The accelerator aims to build on the success of last year’s inaugural Crest programme, which itself evolved from Hatch Blue’s dedicated aquaculture accelerators which have been running since 2018.The structure of the program maintains the week-long visit in Hawai’i, Norway and Southeast Asia. The Hawai’i section of the programme is focused on meeting the output providers in-person to develop work plans and scope of work for different teams. The outputs, delivered by Hatch Blue’s consulting unit, Fish Site Media and third-party providers, include a branding and marketing strategy, intellectual property strategy, an in-depth market assessment, and a life cycle assessment.The Crest programme includes a global tour of the aquaculture industry with intensive workshops in Hawai’i, Norway, Vietnam, Bali and Singapore - and has evolved to produce business outputs that all companies need to scale.“The first iteration of Crest has been a great success for the 2024 cohort. The output-focused approach has delivered more targeted value for each company and we are looking to improve this process further in 2025. We are very positive of these five companies so we will hit the ground running with our onsite workshop in Hawai'i in February," said Benedict Tan, Hatch Blue's programmes director.“We are delighted to welcome these companies to the Hatch Blue portfolio and look forward to working with them during Crest and beyond, enabling these diverse technologies for positive industry change," added Caitriona Kelleher, Hatch Blue's managing director of early stage investments.The year’s second Crest programme starts in July and applications are invited via this link.

