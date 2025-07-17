Seattle Area Plumber Launches Awareness Campaign to Educate Homeowners about Misleading Offers

Trusted's awareness campaign about $99 drain cleaning offers Trusted Plumbing & Heating Logo

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trusted Plumbing & Heating LLC, a local Seattle plumbing and HVAC company serving King County and the surrounding areas, has launched an awareness campaign intended to educate homeowners about common tactics that plumbers sometimes employ to maximize profit, at the expense of the customer. The campaign includes light-hearted, but informative video advertisements parodying some of these tactics and showcasing the most common ways contractors tend to inflate costs.One specific tactic noted in the campaign is the oft-used “$99 Drain Cleaning” offer that many contractors advertise, which has become a popular search keyword on Google and other search engines due to the commonality of this offer: “$99 drain cleaning near me” now receives an average of 880 searches per month in the United States (according to Google’s Keyword Planner tool.)The videos parody this common $99 drain cleaning offer, along with common practices of upselling customers on services they don’t need, and “bait and switch” tactics used to promise a low fee but later charge far more. The ads are comedic in tone and not intended to be an exposé of any specific companies, but do call out these practices as being dishonest and hurtful to customers.Jim Cunningham, founder and owner of Trusted Plumbing & Heating LLC said, “Sometimes plumbers will advertise these [$99 Drain Cleaning offers] to get people to call and book appointments, but intentionally add in other work or fees that are unclear or unneeded to increase the final cost. Not every offer like this is dishonest, of course, but I want to help Renton homeowners be aware that it can happen so they can make informed decisions.”Continuing, Jim noted, “We’ve also heard a few awful stories about customers being charged thousands of dollars to fix an issue a plumber ‘found’, only to discover later on that they intentionally or unintentionally caused the issue themselves and lied about it. While those are extreme examples that most customers won’t encounter, it just goes to show that it’s important to be careful who you work with and make sure they’re trustworthy.”Trusted Plumbing & Heating LLC has offered and continues to use a flat rate pricing model for many years, and maintains a full price list database that is publicly available on their website for customers to review. Customers can contact them to learn more about their pricing policy by calling (206) 737-7379 or visiting trustedplumbingheating.com.

