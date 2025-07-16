Rhode Island’s WWII Veterans still making history

VA Providence is honored to recognize three remarkable Rhode Island Veterans who exemplify the strength, sacrifice and spirit of the Greatest Generation.

Henry Polichetti—oldest man in the U.S.

Born July 3, 1915, and now the oldest living man in the United States, Navy Veteran Henry Polichetti served as an instructor at several top-secret naval radio schools during WWII. Known as “the sailor who never went to sea,” he worked to help the Navy track German U-boats and trained naval radio operators during a pivotal moment in American history. Mr. Polichetti still lives in Cranston, Rhode Island, and recently celebrated this rare milestone with family, friends and fellow Veterans.

Hats off to Caster Salemi

Army Veteran Caster Salemi, 103, was honored by the Boston Red Sox as part of their “Hats Off to Heroes” program. A proud member of the Italian American War Veterans of the U.S., Salemi waved to a cheering Fenway Park crowd in celebration of his service during WWII and his Flag Day birthday.

Cheers to 100 Years, George Leo Silva

On June 29, Navy and Coast Guard Veteran George Leo Silva celebrated his 100th birthday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, surrounded by hundreds of guests. Silva, who served aboard the USS Atlanta during WWII and later braved Hurricane Carol while stationed in a New England lighthouse, marked the occasion by exchanging challenge coins with Salemi in a touching moment of Veteran brotherhood.

These living legends remind us that service doesn’t end with the uniform and that every birthday they celebrate is a victory for all of us.

Special thanks to Rhode Island News Today columnist and Veteran advocate John A. Cianci for continuing to highlight the stories of Rhode Island’s Veterans with the reverence and respect they deserve.