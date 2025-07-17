OttoMoto® Appoints Heidi McMillen as Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OttoMoto, the leading embedded lending platform transforming collaboration between dealers and lenders across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries, today announced the appointment of Heidi McMillen as a Strategic Advisor to its Board of Directors.A respected executive leader with over a decade of experience in automotive finance, McMillen brings a rare blend of lending strategy, fintech innovation, and relationship expertise to the OttoMoto boardroom. Based in Denver, Colorado, she currently serves as Director of Financial Services at dotData, a leader in statistical AI that helps lenders uncover risk signals post-funding—insights often missed by traditional scorecards and underwriting models.At dotData, McMillen partners with financial institutions to surface hidden risk factors using AI-powered analytics, enhancing portfolio performance and optimizing operational decision-making. Prior to that, she served as Director of Lender Relations at iLending, where she expanded institutional partnerships, scaled auto loan volume, and supported securitization strategies to unlock new funding pathways. Her leadership also extended to managing core technologies, asset recovery operations, and lien perfection initiatives.Earlier roles at Fifth Third Bank, Capital One, and GM Financial/AmeriCredit further reinforced her reputation as a forward-thinking operator with a deep understanding of both lender and dealer ecosystems. Across every position, McMillen has championed solutions that balance analytical precision with practical lending outcomes.“We’re honored to welcome Heidi to the OttoMoto Board,” said Carol Docalavich, COO of OttoMoto. “Her experience bridging technology, lending operations, and compliance gives her a unique lens into what lenders truly need. As we continue to scale nationally, her insight will help shape a more connected, compliant, and efficient lending experience for our partners.”Commenting on her appointment, McMillen said:“OttoMoto is solving a fundamental challenge in the lending space; how to bring dealers and lenders together through smarter technology and better alignment. I’m excited to help the company expand its impact, especially as the industry looks for scalable, risk-sensitive solutions to meet borrower expectations without compromising compliance.”McMillen’s appointment reflects OttoMoto’s continued investment in strategic leadership as the company expands its reach and influence across the embedded lending landscape.About OttoMotoOttoMoto is the leading embedded lending platform transforming the way dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries. With over 60 years of combined expertise, OttoMoto delivers secure, compliant, and efficient digital-first solutions that streamline lending, prevent fraud, and ensure seamless transactions. By aligning dealers with lender requirements through real-time asset verification and compliant workflows, OttoMoto de-risks every deal—empowering dealers to focus on sales and borrowers to enjoy a frictionless financing experience. For more information, visit www.ottomoto.net

