CBP officers seize more than $886K in narcotics at Hidalgo Port of Entry

HIDALGO, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry seized more than $886,000 in narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“This successful interdiction highlights our officers’ dedication to securing our nation’s borders while promoting the safe and lawful movement of goods and travelers,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry.

Packages containing 66.35 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry.

On July 15, at the International Bridge in Hidalgo, a CBP officer referred a 2016 Dodge Charger driven by a 44-year-old male U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. During a secondary examination, CBP officers discovered packages containing a total of 66.35 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $886,023.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

