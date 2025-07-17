KRAMBU and Supermicro Sign Strategic MOU to Advance Sustainable AI Data Center Infrastructure

COEUR D’ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KRAMBU, Inc ., a pioneer in regenerative AI infrastructure, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Super Micro Computer, Inc . (SMCI), a global leader in energy-efficient, high-performance computing. This collaboration will focus on deploying next-generation liquid-cooled data centers that integrate renewable energy, industrial symbiosis, and green hydrogen generation to create truly sustainable, high-density AI ecosystems.At the core of this collaboration is the implementation of Supermicro’s Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS). Built on a modular architecture, DCBBS delivers complete end-to-end infrastructure—from individual GPUs to full liquid-cooled racks and facility-level systems—tailored for the extreme demands of AI and HPC. This approach gives KRAMBU maximum flexibility to rapidly scale and optimize performance, uptime, and energy efficiency across each site.“This relationship accelerates our shared mission to deliver AI infrastructure that is not only high-performance, but also fundamentally regenerative,” said Travis Jank, President and Founder of KRAMBU. “With Supermicro’s DCBBS platform and our integration of direct liquid cooling, industrial heat reuse, and renewable-hydrogen energy systems, we’re building data centers that give more back to the grid, the environment, and local communities.”“We’re not just building data centers—we’re building clean energy ecosystems engineered to solve real-world challenges,” added Steve Wood, CEO of KRAMBU. “This MOU represents a critical step toward combining scalable compute, liquid cooling, and clean hydrogen energy into one integrated, sustainable platform.”Working together, the companies target phased deployment at major upcoming KRAMBU sites, including a 100MW facility in Montana and a 1.21GW hyperscale development in Pennsylvania. Each location will leverage DCBBS for rapid deployment and tight integration with proprietary hydrovaporization cooling, BESS-powered waste heat recovery, and a long-term energy strategy centered on green hydrogen.By eliminating synthetic refrigerants, drastically reducing energy consumption, and converting waste heat into useful energy for agriculture and aquaponics, KRAMBU and Supermicro are setting a new standard for data center performance, sustainability, and community value.This MOU lays the foundation for a long-term strategic alliance that merges the best of green technology with mission-critical AI infrastructure.___________About KRAMBU, Inc.KRAMBU, Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in the development of sustainable, high-performance data center infrastructure for AI and high-density computing. With a core focus on direct liquid cooling, industrial symbiosis, and renewable energy integration—including green hydrogen—KRAMBU is redefining what data centers can be: regenerative ecosystems that reduce emissions, eliminate harmful refrigerants, and give back to surrounding communities. The company is actively deploying scalable infrastructure across the United States, including major developments in Montana and Pennsylvania, with a mission to lead the transition to climate-positive computing.All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as will, would, contemplate, estimate, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including the completion of definitive agreements and the Company not being able to realize the potential product value contemplated by the MOU, which is not binding. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.