Bangladeshi-Canadians Organize Human Chain in Vancouver On July 20th To Denounces Violence in Gopalganj, Bangladesh

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Justice Network Foundation , along with members of the Bangladeshi-Canadian community, will host a human chain demonstration at the Vancouver Art Gallery. The event is being held in response to recent violent events in Gopalganj, Bangladesh, which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.The demonstration aims to raise global awareness and call for international action following clashes on July 16 . Reports indicate that the violence involved supporters of the Awami League party and the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP) during a rally. The incident led to the deployment of police and army personnel. While some reports state security forces evacuated NCP leaders to safety, others, including BDDIGEST and the Awami League, have accused the army of firing on and using excessive force against civilians."This demonstration is a call for accountability and a thorough, impartial investigation into the tragic loss of life in Gopalganj," said Kazi Mamun, Director of the Global Justice Network Foundation. "We are standing in solidarity with the victims and demanding that the international community pay attention to the escalating crisis ."📅 Event DetailsDate & Time: Saturday, July 20, 2025 — 4:00 PM to 6:00 PMLocation: Vancouver Art Gallery, 750 Hornby St, VancouverFormat: A silent human chain open to all community members and supporters of human rights.📰 Purpose of the DemonstrationOrganizers state the protest is intended to highlight the severity of the violence in Gopalganj, the hometown of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Citing eyewitness accounts and media coverage, the foundation points to the need for international scrutiny of the events. The interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has condemned the violence, blaming the Awami League and vowing to hold the perpetrators accountable.🎙️ Organizer’s Statement“This is not just repression—it is a genocide in progress. The Yunus regime is using the army to destroy the very people it was supposed to protect. On July 20, we will join hands in Vancouver to show the world that we are watching—and we will not be silent.”— Kazi Mamun, Director, Global Justice Network Foundation🎯 The Organizers' Demands Include:- Immediate withdrawal of military forces from civilian areas- A UN-led independent investigation into the killings and military violence in Gopalganj- Full humanitarian access for aid workers and independent journalists- Public condemnation from the Canadian government and international leaders- Legal accountability under international criminal law for those responsible📢 Invitation to ParticipateThe Global Justice Network Foundation invites Bangladeshi-Canadians, human rights organizations, and all concerned individuals to join the human chain. The event is intended to serve as a peaceful call for justice and human dignity.🔗 Event & Media ContactOrganizer: Global Justice Network FoundationSpokesperson: Kazi Mamun, Director📧 Email: contact@globaljusticenetwork.org📞 Phone: (306) 581-6975

