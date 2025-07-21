New Book by Employment Law Strategist Offers Solutions for Workplace Culture Challenges
Tommie Jo Brode’s Authentic Workplaces is more than a book - it’s a practical playbook for HR leaders, managers, and business owners ready to move beyond checkbox compliance and build workplaces people trust, respect, and want to be part of.
Tommie Jo Brode, employment attorney turned workplace strategist, brings a bold, human-first approach to company culture. Her new book, Authentic Workplaces, is the guide leaders didn’t know they needed.
Employment attorney Tommie Jo Brode introduces Authentic Workplaces, a practical guide to building a legally sound, inclusive, and healthy company culture.
The 238-page book combines legal expertise with real-world experience, providing straightforward, actionable guidance for HR leaders, executives, DEI professionals, People managers, Entrepreneurs, Business owners navigating rapid growth or change, and anyone committed to creating workplaces that truly work for everyone.
“Too many leaders are overwhelmed with checklists and compliance traps, and they’re missing the heart of what matters: authentic culture,” said Brode. “This book offers real tools for leading better, communicating clearly, and building workplaces people actually want to be part of.”
From navigating compliance and workplace law to building inclusive practices that go beyond check-the-box training, Authentic Workplaces breaks it all down in a no-nonsense, highly readable way. Topics include:
**Communicating clearly in today’s digital-first world.
**Avoiding legal pitfalls while staying people-focused.
**Creating cultures where employees thrive, not just survive.
**Leading with courage, transparency, and common sense.
Whether you're a seasoned HR pro or a small business owner trying to do right by your team, Brode’s book meets you where you are, with tools, clarity, and encouragement.
The book will be available in paperback, hardcover, eBook, and audiobook formats.
To celebrate the launch, Authentic Workplaces will be available at a special 5-day promotional price of $8.50 for the paperback starting July 23.
“Workplace culture doesn’t have to be complicated,” Brode added. “It just has to be real and built with intention.”
For more information, to order the book, or to follow Tommie Jo Brode, visit www.TommieJoBrode.com, find it on Amazon, or connect with her on LinkedIn.
About Tommie Jo Brode:
Tommie Jo Brode is an attorney and strategist recognized for her straightforward, no-nonsense approach to workplace compliance and culture. She helps organizations stay legally sound and genuinely inclusive in a world where both matter more than ever.
Kelly Bennett
Bennett Unlimited PR, LLC
+1 949-463-6383
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.