Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on July 17, 2025

MARYLAND, July 16 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Committees will discuss MCPS academic performance metrics and grading policy changes; review legislation to exempt the acquisition of internet access service from procurement law and update eligibility requirements for certain County retirement groups

The Education and Culture (EC) Committee will meet on Thursday, July 17 at 9:30 a.m. to receive a briefing about Montgomery County Public Schools' (MCPS) academic performance metrics and review grading policy changes.

The members of the EC Committee include Chair and Vice President Will Jawando and Councilmembers Gabe Albornoz and Kristin Mink.

The Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. to review Bill 17-25, Contracts and Procurement - General Provisions - Exemptions - Internet Access Service, and Expedited Bill 16-25, Personnel - Employees’ Retirement System - Membership Requirements and Membership Group.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair and Council President Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

MCPS Academic Performance Metrics

Briefing: The EC Committee will receive a briefing on MCPS academic proficiency data and how trends in the data will be addressed through the recently adopted strategic plan during the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. The Board of Education (BOE) adopted the new MCPS strategic plan, titled ‘Future Ready’, on June 10, 2025. The overarching goal for the plan is that all students will graduate with the knowledge, skills and confidence to thrive and lead. The plan establishes four clear goals aligned to student achievement, post-secondary readiness, climate and operations and staff support.

The briefing will include an update on the transition from using Evidence of Learning data to using the Maryland State Report Card to communicate trends in academic achievement. The briefing also will include a presentation on the Measure of Academic Progress (MAP) scores. MAP is a computer adaptive assessment in reading and mathematics that are designed to be aligned with the objectives of Maryland’s College-and-Career Readiness Standards and the Common Core State Standards. In addition, the briefing will include information about the 2024 Maryland School Report Card Results and summary of MCPS curriculum updates.

MCPS Grading Policy Changes

Review: The EC Committee will review grading policy regulation changes at MCPS. The discussion will include an overview of changes to MCPS Regulation IKA-RA, which outlines grading and reporting practices and defines the alignment of grading and reporting practices with the curriculum and assessment practices of MCPS and the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) to accurately document and report student achievement.

Based on feedback from MCPS staff, students and families, the regulation has been revised for the start of the 2025–2026 school year. The revisions establish a new final grade calculation system for all students; provide clarity on the implementation of the 50 percent rule; establish clearly defined reassessment windows and set parameters for deadlines and late work; and determine second and fourth marking period summative assessment requirements.

Bill 17-25, Contracts and Procurement - General Provisions – Exemptions - Internet Access Service

Review: The GO Committee will review Bill 17-25, Contracts and Procurement - General Provisions – Exemptions - Internet Access Service, which would exempt the acquisition of internet access service from procurement law. The County Executive indicated that the County has been unsuccessful in procuring internet access service by competitive solicitation because internet service providers are unwilling to engage in the County’s process. Currently, the Department of Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS) has procured internet service under a waiver granted by the Chief Administrative Officer. Bill 17-25 would exempt internet access from County procurement law.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive.

Expedited Bill 16-25, Personnel - Employees’ Retirement System - Membership Requirements and Membership Group

Review: The GO Committee will review Expedited Bill 16-25, Personnel - Employees’ Retirement System - Membership Requirements and Membership Group, which would make certain emergency communications managers eligible for Retirement Group E. Group E provides a retirement benefit for employees with a position as a sworn deputy sheriff or correctional officer. Montgomery County Code Section 33-37 was amended, effective Aug. 7, 2023, to include certain represented employees and managers in the Emergency Communication Center (ECC) classes eligible to participate in Group E and Group J retirement plans. The ECC Management Leadership Services Manager III position was inadvertently omitted from these changes.

The lead sponsor is the Council President at the request of the County Executive.

