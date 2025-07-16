Lane closure I 91 Sb at MM 145.8 in Sheffield

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

State Police Saint Johnsbury

News Release - Roadway / Traffic Notification

This is a notification that at I 91 Sb at MM 145.8 in Sheffield, a lane is closed due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



