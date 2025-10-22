Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Injury Crash/Charleston

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A5005738                                

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby                           

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 10/22/25 at approximately 1540 hours

STREET: VT RT 105

TOWN: Charleston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Carpenter BLVD

WEATHER:        Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gunnar Edwards

AGE:  34   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Charger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Engine compartment burned and severe

INJURIES: Severe but non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/22/25 at approximately 1540 hours, the State Police received a report of single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the town of Charleston near the intersection of Carpenter Boulevard. The initial report indicated the vehicle was on fire and a passenger was trapped in the vehicle. After first responders arrived on scene, they learned the operator, Gunnar Edwards, was out of the vehicle and that he was the sole occupant in the vehicle when it crashed. Edwards was transported to North Country Hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown and is still under investigation.

Legal Disclaimer:

