Derby Barracks/Injury Crash/Charleston
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A5005738
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/22/25 at approximately 1540 hours
STREET: VT RT 105
TOWN: Charleston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Carpenter BLVD
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gunnar Edwards
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Charger
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Engine compartment burned and severe
INJURIES: Severe but non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 10/22/25 at approximately 1540 hours, the State Police received a report of single vehicle crash on VT RT 105 in the town of Charleston near the intersection of Carpenter Boulevard. The initial report indicated the vehicle was on fire and a passenger was trapped in the vehicle. After first responders arrived on scene, they learned the operator, Gunnar Edwards, was out of the vehicle and that he was the sole occupant in the vehicle when it crashed. Edwards was transported to North Country Hospital with severe but non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown and is still under investigation.
