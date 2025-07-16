Contact: Stephen Canzoneri, (631) 952-6633

Release Date: July 16, 2025 Statement From NYSDOT Chief Engineer Stephanie Winkelhake The New York State Department of Transportation received a report on Sunday night of an object falling from the Fire Island Inlet Bridge into the navigation channel under the structure. We took this information very seriously, limiting travel over the structure to ensure the public’s safety until a full inspection of the bridge could be undertaken. Over the last four days, the Department has since completed a full inspection of the bridge to include a detailed examination of the top and bottom of the bridge deck. An under bridge inspection unit was also utilized to allow the inspection team access below the structure to examine it up close. While we will continue to monitor the condition of the bridge, our engineers have determined that the bridge remains safe for travel and will remain fully open for vehicular and marine traffic for the foreseeable future. About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, the Long Island region on X, or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

