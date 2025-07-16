NYS DEC to Assist With Colorado Wildfires

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 11 New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers and Lands and Forests staff are traveling to Colorado to support ongoing efforts to contain wildland fires raging in the state. Wildland firefighters were deployed this week for an anticipated two-week assignment.

“New Yorkers are always ready to volunteer when other states need our help,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re fortunate to have well-trained incident command and wildland firefighting experts in New York State to lend emergency assistance and support. I thank all the responders working the fires for their efforts and look forward to their safe return.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “DEC firefighters are among the most highly trained wildland firefighters in the country. Along with expert firefighting, Forest Rangers are trained to support and lead Incident Command during coordinated wildfire response missions. In addition, our expert Lands and Forest staff will support efforts to contain these raging wildfires to ensure safe operations for the response crews and the people of Colorado affected by these wildfires. I know our staff will make DEC proud.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Wildfire smoke is particularly concerning for those most vulnerable to negative health impacts from unhealthy air quality including those with heart conditions or lung disease, as well as the very young, those over 65 years old, and pregnant people. We are grateful to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation firefighters and other responders working to put out fires in Colorado, reduce the smoke in those areas and protect public health.”

Six Forest Rangers and four Lands and Forests staff members are assigned to the Pagosa Ranger District on the San Juan National Forest in Pagosa Springs. They will support the initial attack during a period of high fire danger and expected lightning. One Forest Ranger is assigned to the South Rim Fire in Gunnison National Park, which has burned more than 3,600 acres of land and is zero percent contained.

New York State regularly deploys highly trained wildland firefighters to help battle fires and support incident response in other states and nations as part of interstate and international firefighting compacts.

In 1979, New York sent its first firefighting crew to assist western states with large wildfires. On average, one or two crews are deployed as needed to assist with wildfires every year. In addition to helping contain wildfires and minimize damage to people and property, these crews gain valuable experience that will be utilized fighting wildfires and managing incidents in New York State.

All personnel and travel expenses for the New York crews are either paid directly by the U.S. Forest Service or reimbursed to New York State based on a mutual aid agreement between states and federal land agencies.

New York State recently issued Air Quality Health Advisories due to the impact of smoke from wildfires in Canada. These conditions are especially dangerous for vulnerable New Yorkers with medical conditions such as asthma and/or heart disease. DEC and the State Department of Health (DOH) issue Air Quality Health Advisories when DEC meteorologists predict levels of pollution, either ozone or fine particulate matter, are expected to exceed an Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 100. Recent advisories are due to fine particulate matter carried by the wind from the wildfires. Ozone production can also be enhanced by the presence of wildfire smoke. The AQI was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale, with a higher AQI value indicating a greater health concern.

The latest AQI Forecast and current advisories in effect can be viewed here.