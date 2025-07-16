Secretary of State Wes Allen Presses Federal Government to Cut Red Tape for Small Business

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, signed a joint letter to President Donald Trump with 19 other conservative Secretaries of State urging the repeal of the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA). This repeal would cut government fees and red tape for small business owners across the United States.

“The CTA is a classic example of the disastrous policies championed by the Biden-Harris administration. It is blatant government overreach, and I will continue to call it out” Allen said. “From advocating to remove costly business filing requirements and fees in Alabama to demanding that the federal government lift unnecessary burdens off all American small business owners, my track record for supporting small business is clear, and it is strong.”

The CTA requires small business owners to report extraneous information to federal Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The implementation of this act has been a catastrophe and millions of small business owners have been negatively impacted. Penalties for noncompliance for businesses includes prison time and thousands of dollars in fines.

“The requirements of the CTA punish legitimate small business owners and allow bad actors to slip through loopholes unscathed,” Allen explained. “Hardworking men and women across Alabama and the country have been unnecessarily burdened in their pursuit of the American Dream for too long. This is no way to encourage growth of the business community or the wellbeing of our economy. I, along with 19 other Secretaries of State, am fighting for this to end now.”

Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville introduced the “Repealing Big Brother Overreach Act,” which would repeal the CTA and protect small business owners from its confusing and burdensome requirements.

“We must cut government red tape where we find it. I refuse to stand idly by and allow liberal policy to plague our small business owners and hurt our economy” Allen said. “The passage of the ‘Repealing Big Brother Overreach Act’ would be a victory for all who believe that the federal government should be a limited and effective institution for the American People.”

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg

*Read the joint letter here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/press/Final%20Jt.%20SoS%20Corp.%20Transparency%20Act%20Letter.pdf.

*Secretary of State Wes Allen Applauds the Final Passage of Legislation Cutting Red Tape for Alabama Businesses: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/newsroom/secretary-state-wes-allen-applauds-final-passage-legislation-cutting-red-tape-alabama.