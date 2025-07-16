Secretary of State Wes Allen Urges DHS to Improve Citizenship Verification for Voter Registration

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, has joined 20 other conservative Secretaries of State in writing to the Trump-appointed Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, requesting that needed improvements to the Systematic Alien Verifications for Entitlements (SAVE) program become a priority of her administration. SAVE is a service provided by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services branch of the Department of Homeland Security and used by state and local governments to verify noncitizen status for individuals applying for social benefits. However, due to past guidance from the federal government and structural inadequacies, it is difficult to verify citizenship for voting purposes using the SAVE database.

“Ensuring noncitizens are prevented from registering to vote or voting in our elections is a top priority for Alabama. I have a zero-tolerance policy for noncitizens voting in Alabama’s elections. Fortifying states’ tools to verify the citizenship of those attempting to register and/or registered to vote is a critical objective for me and my colleagues.” Allen said.

Last year, Secretary Allen’s stance on noncitizen voting led to an invitation from Senator Katie Britt to testify before the United States Senate Committee on Rules.

“In my testimony before the United States Senate, I recounted my Office’s efforts to obtain noncitizen data from the federal government, which were blocked by the Biden administration,” Allen explained.

View Secretary Allen’s testimony before the United States Senate: https://www.rules.senate.gov/hearings/03/05/2024/administration-of-upcoming-elections.

Read the letter here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/press/Final%20Jt.%20SoS%20SAVE%20Letter.pdf.

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

###

*Secretary of State Wes Allen’s official photograph: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/inline-images/AllenBioHighRes.jpg