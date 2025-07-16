Secretary of State Wes Allen Adds Texas to the List of Partner States in the Alabama Voter Integrity Database

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, has partnered with Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson to cross-check the states’ voter files, making Texas the eighth partner state of the Alabama Voter Integrity Database (AVID). Alabama has entered into Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) with all four border states, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Kentucky. These MOUs facilitate the comparison of state voter files for the purpose of identifying individuals registered to vote in both states. When a potentially ineligible voter is discovered through this comparison, the Secretary of State’s office will commence the voter removal process in accordance with the National Voter Registration Act.

“Regular and robust voter file maintenance is the foundation of election integrity. I am incredibly proud to partner with the Texas Secretary of State’s office to compare our state voter files and identify individuals registered to vote in both states. This agreement will deliver real results for Alabama and Texas voters alike,” Allen said. “Since AVID was officially implemented in September of 2023, we have initiated the removal of nearly 40,000 voters through the state-to-state MOU component of AVID.”

Secretary Allen thanks both his staff and the Texas Secretary of State’s office for their hard work on this MOU.

“I want to thank my staff here in Alabama, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, and her staff for their hard work executing this MOU. This partnership represents the next step in continuing Alabama’s progress in voter file maintenance.” Allen said.

Read the MOU here:https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/mou-agreements/Final%20Signed%20MOU%20-%20Alabama%20%26%20Texas.pdf.

