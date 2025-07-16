Secretary of State Wes Allen Partners with the Department of Homeland Security to Identify and Remove Noncitizens from Alabama’s Voter File

Wes Allen, Alabama’s Secretary of State, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Department of Homeland Security, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (DHS-USCIS) to gain access to the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program, a program that will be used to identify noncitizens registered to vote in our state. This agreement is an additional tool to combat noncitizen voting, and represents Secretary Allen’s commitment to ensuring Alabama elections are decided only by the votes of eligible United States citizens.

“I have been very clear that only United States citizens should be voting in our elections, which is what our Constitution, state and federal law unequivocally demand,” Allen explained. “My Office plans to begin using SAVE to verify the citizenship status of registered voters in Alabama and all incoming voter registrations in the immediate future. Ensuring that only eligible United States citizens are registered to vote in Alabama is a vital step to protecting our elections.”

Secretary Allen thanks his team at the Secretary of State’s Office and President Trump’s DHS-USCIS for their hard work executing this MOA.

“I am thankful that President Trump respects the integrity of our elections and shares my zero-tolerance policy for noncitizen voting. Through the use of SAVE, my Office will have greater access to noncitizen identification data than ever before,” said Allen.

