Royal Cyber and ServiceNow Host An Executive Event in Toronto on the Rise of AI-Powered Enterprises

AI Agents in Action: Executive Lunch at ServiceNow Toronto office

Royal Cyber is teaming up with ServiceNow to host an in-person event: “ServiceNow AI Agents: How to Become an AI-powered Enterprise.”

This event is about showing what’s possible right now—not five years from now. AI Agents within the ServiceNow platform can radically transform how teams work, automate, and make decisions.” — Imran Tahir, Sr. Director of Digital Transformation at Royal Cyber

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Cyber and ServiceNow Host An Executive Event in Toronto on the Rise of AI-Powered EnterprisesAs enterprise demand for intelligent automation accelerates, Royal Cyber is teaming up with ServiceNow to host a high-impact, in-person event: “ ServiceNow AI Agents : How to Become an AI-powered Enterprise.” The event will take place on August 14, 2025, at the ServiceNow office in downtown Toronto, gathering IT and business leaders for a strategic discussion on Agentic AI and workflow transformation.Amid a shifting AI landscape, the 2025 ServiceNow Enterprise AI Maturity Index revealed a 9-point drop in enterprise AI maturity—a clear signal that many organizations are struggling to operationalize AI effectively. With Gartner predicting that over 80% of enterprises will adopt generative AI APIs by 2026, the urgency to lead—not lag—has never been greater.AI Agents in Action: What to ExpectThe event will explore how AI Agents—autonomous, intelligent systems within the ServiceNow ecosystem—are enabling enterprises to automate complex processes, optimize service delivery, and build scalable AI roadmaps.Key topics include:• Modernizing workflows with AI-powered agents• Automating knowledge and service operations• Demos of ServiceNow AI Agent Studio in real-time• Visualizing automation goals with the AI Vision Board• Aligning AI initiatives with measurable business outcomesAttendees will experience peer insights, expert sessions, and a networking lunch designed for real dialogue on becoming an AI-powered enterprise.“With AI maturity declining across enterprises, there’s never been a more important time to reset the strategy,” said Brijesh Anghan, Director – ServiceNow Practice at Royal Cyber. “This event helps leaders visualize where to go next with practical, ROI-driven guidance.”Exclusive Offers & Expert AccessParticipants will also gain early access to Royal Cyber’s Agentic AI Fast Track Program, including free trial access to curated tools from the ServiceNow Marketplace, designed to accelerate AI and automation adoption.Meet the Experts• Samay Mehta – ServiceNow Consultant, Royal Cyber• Brijesh Anghan – Director – ServiceNow Practice, Royal Cyber• Imran Tahir – Sr. Director, Digital Transformation, Royal CyberWhy AttendThis event is designed for CIOs, innovation leads, ServiceNow customers, and IT executives who want to:• Gain strategic insights on deploying Agentic AI• See real-world demonstrations of ServiceNow AI tools• Network with peers and platform experts• Walk away with an actionable AI roadmap for their enterpriseEvent Details:Title: ServiceNow AI Agents: How to Become an AI-powered EnterpriseDate: August 14, 2025Time: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM EDTLocation: ServiceNow Office, 161 Bay Street, Suite 1300, Toronto, ONRegistration: https://www.royalcyber.com/servicenow-ai-agents-enterprise-transformation/ About Royal CyberRoyal Cyber is a global IT consulting and digital transformation company helping enterprises modernize with cloud platforms, AI, automation, and composable architecture. As a certified ServiceNow partner, Royal Cyber delivers end-to-end solutions that enable smarter, faster, and more agile business operations.

