Attorney General Bird Joins President Trump for HALT Fentanyl Bill Signing

DES MOINES--Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today attended the bill signing for the HALT Fentanyl Act at the White House. Attorney General Bird has been a strong advocate for addressing the fentanyl crisis and protecting Iowa communities and led a 25-state coalition along with Virginia asking the Senate to swiftly pass this bill.

The bill places copycat fentanyl drugs into a schedule I class. That class is made up of drugs, substances, or chemicals that have high potential for abuse. Copycat fentanyl is often deadly and has no medical purpose. Fentanyl overdose is a leading cause of death in young people, and the U.S. has seen a surge of overdose deaths due to the lethal amounts of Chinese-made fentanyl and fentanyl-like substances that were smuggled across the southwestern border under the Biden-Harris administration. This bill gives law enforcement the ability to prosecute the sale and use of illicit fentanyl analogues.

“This bill is a huge win for Iowa and the entire country,” said Attorney General Bird. “As a mom and prosecutor, I am deeply aware of the devastating effects fentanyl has had on our communities. And as Attorney General, I hear about this issue from Iowans regularly. I want to thank Senator Grassley for his efforts in making sure this bill was passed. And thank you, President Trump, for allowing me to be a part of this pivotal moment.”

Read the full bill here.

