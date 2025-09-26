Attorney General Brenna Bird Joins Coalition Against European Union’s Radical Green Agenda

DES MOINES—Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird announced she has joined a coalition of 22 states requesting the Trump Administration fight back against the European Union’s radical green agenda for American companies that will hurt energy, investment, and economic growth here in the United States.

The rules impose illegal requirements based on diversity, equity, and inclusion and environmental, social, and governance practices, on American companies. This radical green scheme will hurt American companies by taking time and energy away from investment, wage growth, and other valuable activities.

“I'm thankful we can bring this very urgent concern to the Trump Administration and know they have our country’s best economic interests at heart. The EU’s radical green agenda attempts to gut our energy industry and all the industries that rely on them, including agriculture, trucking, and manufacturing. It’s bad for Iowa and it’s bad for America.”

Iowa joined the Florida and West Virginia-led letter along with Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming.

Read the full letter here.

###

For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov