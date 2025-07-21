AllenComm Expands Learning Technology Advisory Practice to Help Enterprises Optimize Their Learning Ecosystems

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllenComm, a leader in corporate learning and development solutions, has announced the launch of its expanded Learning Technology Advisory practice, which empowers L&D leaders to streamline learning tech stacks, reduce costs and prepare for AI transformation.The expanded practice, which focuses on the learning tech ecosystem, builds on AllenComm’s decades-long expertise in learning design, development and technology. These advisory services, which were previously only offered to strategic accounts, are now available to a broader range of L&D leaders to help assess and future-proof their learning tech stacks — many of which have grown bloated or misaligned. The result is a harmonized, data-driven and AI-ready learning environment.“Too many organizations are dealing with underutilized and overlapping systems that weigh heavily on budgets and are disconnected from the learning experiences needed for the workforce. In an environment where learning tech ecosystems are complex and often grow through mergers, acquisitions or past priorities, we offer a valuable reset to our clients.” Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO shares. “We help clients cut through the noise, bring clear cost reductions and unlock the full value of their existing platforms. It’s not about chasing trends — it’s about building a future-ready infrastructure with a clear, actionable plan that delivers results.”To meet these goals, AllenComm focuses on the following key features and areas of impact:Learning Tech Optimization. Improve interoperability, streamline systems and enhance data flow.AI Readiness. Build a roadmap for AI integration based on practical use cases.Cost Reduction. Identify redundant platforms and reduce per-user licensing fees, as well as identify less expensive web services that can help clients shed expensive platforms.Personalized Learner Experience (LX). Enable dynamic, engaging and accessible learning journeys.At its heart, AllenComm’s advisory practice aims to help L&D leaders not only succeed in their roles but also set themselves apart as experts in the industry, earning recognition from stakeholders and elevating their organization’s approach to technology to enable better, more sustainable L&D outcomes.AllenComm’s advisory team has already delivered measurable results across industries. In one case, the organization helped a client boost operational efficiency by 30 percent through mobile-first LMS optimization. In another, they supported a government agency in expanding the reach of its ed tech investments tenfold in just a few months. For large enterprise clients, they regularly help reduce redundant platforms to streamline processes and save costs.With over 40 years of experience in learning technology and strategy, AllenComm brings unmatched depth in commercial learning tech and custom integrations. As organizations seek to modernize their learning ecosystems, AllenComm’s advisory approach is helping them build smarter, more personalized learner experiences.Connect with AllenComm through their website or at info@allencomm.com to inquire for more information, schedule a consultation or request a free pre-assessment.About AllenCommFor over 40 years, AllenComm has partnered with learning leaders to develop their careers and create transformative learning solutions that drive measurable results. Considered one of the top firms of its kind, AllenComm has won over 550 awards for the team’s extensive advisory, design, development, technology and talent services. Ron Zamir, AllenComm CEO, is also the founder of Learning Leader Connect group and the Learner Experience Evolution podcast, two resources that unite learning leaders from industries around the world under a common goal: to support other leaders and further the evolution of L&D.Media ContactAllenComm, (801) 537-7800, info@allencomm.com, allencomm.com

