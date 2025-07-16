MLB, AUSL, Women Raise the Game Celebrate Trailblazing Women in Sports at Inaugural Honors Lunch During MLB All-StarWeek

Tish Galindo, Founder and CEO of Women Raise the Game, stands alongside AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Monday, July 14, 2025, Major League Baseball (MLB), Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), and Women Raise the Game came together to host the inaugural Women Raise the Game x MLB x AUSL Honors Lunch at Punch Bowl Social at The Battery Atlanta, marking a historic moment during MLB All-Star Week.The private, invite-only event spotlighted MLB’s first-ever strategic investment in a professional women’s softball league and honored five groundbreaking leaders shaping the future of baseball and softball. It also signaled a powerful shift in the business of women’s sports—highlighting the growing role of institutional investment in expanding visibility, infrastructure, and opportunity across the industry.The afternoon began with a red carpet arrival and networking lunch, followed by welcome remarks from Tish Galindo, Founder and CEO of Women Raise the Game. Galindo introduced the 2025 honorees, who were recognized for their bold leadership, game-changing contributions, and lasting cultural impact:• Kim Ng, Commissioner, Athletes Unlimited Softball League• DeRetta Rhodes, Ph.D., EVP and Chief Culture Officer, Atlanta Braves• Natasha Watley, Olympic Medalist, AUSL Advisor & MLB Softball Ambassador• Jennie Finch, Olympic Gold Medalist, AUSL Advisor & MLB Youth Softball Ambassador• Sarah Padove, Senior Manager, Baseball & Softball Development, Major League BaseballA highlight of the event was an inspiring fireside chat featuring MLB Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng, and Jennie Finch, moderated by Harold Reynolds, Emmy Award-winning MLB Network analyst and former MLB All-Star. The panel explored the future of women’s sports, the significance of MLB’s investment in AUSL, and the importance of building pathways for future generations of female athletes and leaders.“Visibility is a start—but investment is the move. We’re proud to partner with Major League Baseball to celebrate five extraordinary women who’ve shaped the game and to mark a new chapter in how major leagues support the future of women’s sports. MLB’s groundbreaking investment in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League is about building real infrastructure and momentum. Building is harder than backing, and we’re proud to be at the table with a partner ready to do both,” said Galindo.The program was a triumph, uniting league executives, athletes, media, and brand leaders in support of accelerating opportunity in women’s sports.The event was produced by The 360 Agency, an AI-powered marketing company that leads the Women Raise the Game platform. Through creative partnerships and cultural strategy, they help forward-thinking brands invest in the future of women’s sports.Learn more at www.womenraisethegame.com and www.the360agency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.