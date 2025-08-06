Forward Edge-AI, Inc. Named Finalist in 2025 TechConnect SPACE Innovation Challenge

Isidore Quantum - Low Cost, Quantum-Ready Space Encryptor

Company’s Quantum-Resilient AI and Networking Technologies Recognized for Advancing Secure, Autonomous Space Operations

We build scalable tech to protect the free world. From CubeSats to smart cities, trusted autonomy is the future—and Forward Edge-AI is leading the way.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc., a leader in trusted autonomy and quantum-resilient cybersecurity, has been selected as a Finalist in the TechConnect SPACE Innovation Challenge, hosted at the 2025 Space Industry & Government Summit (SIGS-SPACE), August 27–29, in National Harbor, Maryland.

The TechConnect SPACE Innovation Challenge highlights breakthrough technologies that accelerate U.S. space operations, exploration, and commercialization. Finalists are chosen by leading space stakeholders from the U.S. Space Force, NASA, DARPA, Air Force Research Laboratory, and the Space Development Agency, based on the potential for mission impact and rapid deployment across the national space ecosystem.

Forward Edge-AI’s suite of deployable space technologies includes a high-throughput mesh router engineered for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) to ensure secure, low-latency orbital data transfer under even the most challenging conditions. Complementing this is the PWSA Space Crypto module, a compact, high-throughput, quantum-resistant encryption engine designed to safeguard sensitive data across satellite constellations and tactical edge networks without relying on centralized PKI or cloud infrastructure. Rounding out the portfolio is TRACE-AI, a tamper-evident AI governance platform that delivers real-time, cryptographically verifiable oversight of autonomous space systems.

TRACE-AI brings explainable AI to the orbital edge through federated learning, Secure Multiparty Computation (SMPC), and policy-aligned anomaly detection.

Being selected as a finalist in the SPACE Innovation Challenge confirms the core mission of Forward Edge-AI.

Forward Edge-AI invites government and industry partners to visit the Innovation Finalists Pavilion at SIGS-SPACE to explore collaborative opportunities that strengthen America’s leadership in secure space infrastructure.

About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Founded in 2020, Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is fast becoming a global leader in developing Artificial Intelligence. The mission of Forward Edge-AI is to deliver compelling mass market solutions to enhance the safety and security of the free world.

