AI CERTs® Launches AI+ Data™ Certification to Empower the Next Generation of Data-Driven Innovators

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, the globally trusted provider of role-aligned and vendor-neutral AI certification programs , announces the launch of AI+ Data™ — a comprehensive, hands-on certification designed to bridge the critical gap between Artificial Intelligence and modern Data Science. As organizations double down on data-driven decision-making, AI+ Data™ equips professionals and aspiring data specialists with the tools and knowledge to unlock actionable insights, mitigate data risks, and build intelligent systems that power real-world outcomes.The AI Data certification program offers a structured, industry-relevant learning pathway that blends foundational concepts with advanced applications. The program covers essential topics such as data science foundations, statistics, data wrangling, programming with Python and R, exploratory data analysis, and deep dives into generative AI and machine learning. Learners will also gain expertise in tools such as Google Colab, MLflow, Alteryx, and KNIME — widely used across data-intensive industries.Designed for both early-career professionals and seasoned specialists, the certification is ideal for data analysts, scientists, engineers, IT professionals, system integrators, and business intelligence experts. Students and new graduates seeking to build core skills in AI-powered data science will also find the course highly valuable. With demand for certified AI-data professionals accelerating globally, this certification offers a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.Participants may choose between two formats:• Instructor-Led Format: A five-day, live or virtual experience that includes real-time Q&As, demos, peer learning, and labs led by AI Certified Trainers.• Self-Paced Format: Over 30 hours of high-quality, modular learning content — including videos, podcasts, interactive labs, and assessments — accessible anytime, anywhere.The program culminates in a capstone project focused on employee attrition prediction, offering learners the chance to apply their skills to a real-world business challenge. An optional module on AI agents for data analysis is also available for those seeking deeper exploration.The exam is delivered online via a secure proctored platform and consists of 50 multiple-choice or multiple-response questions to be completed within 90 minutes. A passing score of 70% earns candidates an industry-recognized credential and a digital certification badge, validating their expertise for employers and peers.AI+ Data™ is purpose-built to meet this demand — offering practical training that aligns with regulatory expectations, business goals, and the ethical handling of data and AI technologies.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.aiFor Media Queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

