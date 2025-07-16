AI CERTs® Launches AI+ UX Designer™ Certification to Advance AI-Driven User Experience Design

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a globally recognized provider of vendor-aligned, role-specific AI certification programs , has introduced its newest offering, AI+ UX Designer™, a specialized certification aimed at empowering UX designers, creative professionals, and product innovators to master the art of user experience in the age of AI. AI UX Designer certification program dynamic certification redefines how professionals approach UX by integrating artificial intelligence into design workflows. With AI-driven tools like Copy.ai, VanceAI, UX Pilot, and Magician for Figma, learners are trained to create intuitive, personalized, and efficient user experiences. The curriculum blends foundational AI knowledge with applied design techniques, covering critical areas such as AI-assisted content strategy, user research and data analysis, visual prototyping, personalization, and emerging design technologies.Offered through both instructor-led (1-day live or virtual) and self-paced (6-hour on-demand) formats, the program includes a robust suite of resources: high-quality video lessons, e-books in both PDF and audio formats, podcasts, real-time Q&A with certified trainers, quizzes, and case-based projects. The certification concludes with a 90-minute online proctored exam (50 questions), granting an industry-recognized digital badge and one complimentary exam retake.Ideal for UX designers, product developers, tech enthusiasts, and recent graduates, the certification equips professionals with future-ready skills in AI-enhanced UX design, adaptive interfaces, data-driven personalization, and the ethical use of intelligent design systems. The only prerequisites are a foundational understanding of design, a basic familiarity with AI, and an eagerness to explore the evolving intersection of creativity and computation.As organizations across the globe increasingly rely on AI-powered tools to improve customer experience, the demand for certified UX professionals who can blend data, design, and human emotion is surging. According to The Business Research Company, the global AI-powered design tools market is expected to hit $6.77 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.2%, a trend that underscores the need for skilled talent in this domain.From ideation to execution, AI+ UX Designer™ is more than a course, it's a strategic enabler, preparing professionals to lead the future of design by turning intelligent insights into seamless user experiences.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.aiFor Media Queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

