Global Talent, Local Impact: AI CERTs® Expands Its Partner Network Across Continents

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs, a global leader in role-based, vendor-aligned certification programs in Artificial Intelligence , has expanded its global footprint with a growing presence across key international markets. With over 50 Authorized Training Partners (ATPs) now onboarded, AI CERTsis enabling learners worldwide to upskill efficiently, access industry-aligned credentials, and become truly future-ready in the AI-first economy.The latest addition to this global network is StackRoute – a NIIT venture – further solidifying AI CERTs’ presence in India and reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-impact, role-based certifications through credible and capable partners. To check complete list of our partners, click here By partnering with market leaders and emerging innovators in training and upskilling, AI CERTsis accelerating its global outreach while ensuring that regional workforce development remains culturally and economically contextualized. From established education markets in North America and Europe to rapidly evolving digital economies in Latin America, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, AI CERTsis empowering a new generation of learners and professionals to thrive in AI-powered ecosystems.The expansion reflects AI CERTs’ commitment to local impact through global collaboration. The new partners will deliver AI CERTs’ certification programs to learners in their respective geographies, offering curriculum in AI Foundation, ethical AI, Marketing, Sales, cloud security, Blockchain and domain-specific AI tracks. Many of these programs are being localized to better suit regional industry needs and learner profiles, enabling meaningful, scalable capacity building.This initiative also brings AI CERTscloser to its goal of reducing the AI skill gap by enabling a distributed model of education that brings high-quality certification within reach of learners regardless of their location. The network expansion will strengthen the brand’s presence in emerging tech markets while creating opportunities for collaborative innovation, cross-border credentialing, and workforce mobility.AI CERTsremains committed to ensuring that its learning experiences reflect both global industry standards and regional employment realities. With this expansion, AI CERTsis poised to not only deliver transformative education at scale, but to also play a pivotal role in shaping the AI workforce of tomorrow.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For Media Queries:Media@aicerts.ai

