AI CERTs® Unveils AI+ Learning & Development™ Certification to Future-Proof L&D Professionals in the Age of AI

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global workforce navigates rapid digital transformation, AI CERTs, a global leader in role-specific, vendor-neutral AI certification programs , is proud to announce the launch of AI+ Learning & Development™, a pioneering certification designed to empower learning professionals, instructional designers, HR teams, and educators with the skills and tools needed to integrate artificial intelligence into modern training environments.The AI Learning & Development certification program is strategically built for professionals at the intersection of education and innovation, offering a powerful blend of technical depth and instructional design excellence. It addresses the growing market need for AI-integrated training expertise, equipping professionals to design, implement, and evaluate AI-driven learning programs. The program’s curriculum covers a wide spectrum, ranging from machine learning fundamentals and natural language processing (NLP) to adaptive learning technologies, ethical AI use, and data-driven instructional design.Available in both instructor-led (1-day live or virtual) and self-paced (6-hour) formats, AI+ Learning & Development™ is flexible and accessible, catering to the dynamic schedules of working professionals. Learners benefit from a one-year subscription that includes high-quality video modules, interactive quizzes, e-books (PDF and audio), podcasts, an AI mentor for personalized guidance, a comprehensive study guide, and a proctored online exam with one free retake.The program culminates in a capstone project, enabling participants to build and present AI-powered learning solutions tailored to real-world needs across industries. With tools like LinkedIn Learning, EdCast, Synthesia, 360Learning, and FairSight, learners gain hands-on exposure to industry-standard platforms used in L&D ecosystems worldwide.The AI+ L&D™ credential is ideal for learning and development professionals, instructional designers, AI specialists in the education sector, HR professionals, and even students or new graduates aspiring to enter the L&D field. With the AI-in-L&D market projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.5% through 2030, the need for AI-literate talent in corporate, academic, and nonprofit learning spaces has never been more urgent.The certification exam comprises 50 multiple-choice or multiple-response questions, with a passing score of 70%, and is conducted online via a flexible proctoring system. Modules are carefully structured to provide deep insights into the fundamentals of AI in education, AI-driven content creation, adaptive learning systems, ethics and bias, and emerging technologies. An optional module on AI agents in L&D offers an advanced look at autonomous training systems.Whether you're a corporate L&D leader optimizing employee training or a university educator reimagining curriculum delivery, AI+ Learning & Development™ empowers you to create scalable, personalized, and high-impact learning ecosystems using AI. Enrollment is now open, and professionals are invited to download the program guide or register directly via AI CERTs’ official website.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams—AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For Media Queries:Email: media@aicerts.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.