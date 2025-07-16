APIKUR Condemns Attacks on Oil Fields

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan (APIKUR) strongly condemns attacks on oil production sites operated by APIKUR member companies in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region on July 15 and July 16, 2025.These attacks threatened the lives and safety of our predominantly Iraqi workforce and expatriate staff of various nationalities, and also damaged facilities.Following the strikes, the operators are assessing damage to production and other field facilities. The majority of APIKUR member companies, including those not targeted, have announced suspension of production totaling over 200,000 barrels per day.APIKUR calls on the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government to take additional measures to ensure the safety and security of our staff and facilities.“Our member companies are committed to resume oil production and sales as soon as possible. And we stand ready to put our oil into the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline once agreement is reached between Baghdad, Erbil and the companies,” said Myles B. Caggins III, spokesman for the Association of the Petroleum Industry of Kurdistan.For more information, visit www.apikur.uk About APIKUR:APIKUR’s objective and purpose is to promote the KRI as an attractive destination for international oil and gas companies, service providers and investors. In addition, APIKUR aims to advocate for and represent the common interests of its members, function as a joint and effective voice towards all relevant stakeholders, whether in the KRI or elsewhere, and provide a forum for its members to share appropriate public industry information and best practices.

