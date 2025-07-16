Mamoth Partners with Evertreen to Champion Reforestation Efforts

Collaboration Drives Elevated Environmental Impact Through Strategic Vision and Sustainability Initiatives

BERWICK, PA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mamoth, a leading electronics recycling and data destruction company with a reuse‑first mindset, is proud to announce its partnership with Evertreen, the leading platform for global reforestation initiatives. This collaboration reflects Mamoth’s dedication to fostering value‑driven impact by aligning business innovation with environmental stewardship.

Rebuilding Forests Through Responsible Action

Through this partnership, which began in June 2025, Mamoth is supporting reforestation efforts that align with its mission of reducing e‑waste and preserving natural resources. The initiative allows Mamoth to deepen its role as an environmental steward, extending its sustainability mindset from electronics recycling to planting trees that benefit both ecosystems and communities.

“At Mamoth, we believe true sustainability goes beyond recycling. It’s about restoring what’s been lost. Partnering with Evertreen allows us to extend our environmental impact in a tangible way, and reinforces our commitment to building a greener future for the next generation” said Anthony Boberick, CEO of Mamoth

Transparency and Engagement with Evertreen

Evertreen’s innovative platform empowers Mamoth to track and verify its reforestation efforts in real‑time. Through satellite monitoring, personalized certificates, and regular growth and health reports, Mamoth can ensure accountability and build a shared sense of responsibility and pride with its customers and partners.

“We’re proud to partner with Mamoth, a company that shares our vision of creating meaningful and lasting change,” said Dan Ciufo, Co‑founder of Evertreen. “Their expertise in making electronics recycling more sustainable perfectly complements our mission to restore ecosystems and uplift communities.”

Looking Ahead

As this partnership grows, Mamoth aims to expand its efforts beyond its initial planting of 2,000 trees, reinforcing its role in reforestation and making sustainability an integral part of its services. This collaboration serves as a foundation for future projects that merge responsible recycling, secure data destruction, and environmental restoration, creating long‑term benefits for both the planet and society.

About Mamoth

Mamoth is a Berwick, Pennsylvania‑based electronics recycling and data destruction firm that prioritizes a reuse‑first approach to e‑waste. Mamoth is committed to keeping electronics out of landfills and making a global difference by planting trees and supporting reforestation efforts. Its certified data destruction services ensure information is 100% wiped and unrecoverable, making Mamoth a trusted partner in sustainable electronics management.

Learn more at https://mamothitad.com

About Evertreen

Evertreen is a global platform that enables individuals and businesses to plant real trees online and track their growth via satellite. By partnering with local farmers, Evertreen promotes environmental restoration and creates jobs, ensuring long‑term benefits for both ecosystems and communities. Learn more at www.evertreen.com

