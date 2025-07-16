Chair File: Leadership Dialogue — Continuing the Work to Strengthen Health in America With AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack

This month Congress enacted the One Big Beautiful Bill Act — a sweeping package that contained many of President Trump’s legislative priorities on taxes, border security, energy and deficit reduction, as well as significant policy changes to Medicaid and the Health Insurance Marketplaces.

This legislation will have a significant impact on hospitals and health systems as the changes are enacted. AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack joined me for a Leadership Dialogue conversation to help us understand the key provisions that apply to health care. We discuss how the AHA is helping the field prepare for some of the law’s changes, as well as our ongoing efforts to mitigate some of the policies. No matter what, we are here for you so you can continue to provide the care and services that our communities depend on.

During the conversation, Rick and I also look ahead to the many key advocacy priorities that are still on the table for the remainder of the year, including several provisions that the AHA hopes to get enacted as part of a government funding bill at the end of September.

Grassroots advocacy and sharing stories with your legislators about the real-world impact the policies they enact will have on patients and communities remain vital, and we close our conversation by exploring what this looks like for hospitals and health systems.

I hope you find our conversation insightful and strategic. Look for future conversations with health care, business and community leaders on making health better as part of the Chair File in 2025.

* Note that this conversation was recorded on July 11, 2025.