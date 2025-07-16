Minister Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe: Social Development Dept Budget Vote 2025/26, NCOP

Honourable House Chair;

Deputy Minister of Social Development, Mr Ganief Hendricks;

MECs for Social Development here present;

Chairperson and all Members of the Select Committee on Social Services;

Distinguished Guests;

Ladies and Gentlemen; and

Fellow South Africans

1. Honourable Chair, it is with a great sense of responsibility and honour that I rise to table Budget Vote 19 of the Department of Social Development for the 2025/2026 fiscal year to this august House.

2. We table this budget fully aware of the weight of the expectations of our people. Social development is a concurrent function, and the NCOP plays a crucial role between national policy and service delivery at the provincial level. Guided by the theme: “Restoring Trust, Deepening Impact: Reigniting the Role of the Family in a Renewed Commitment to Dignity and Inclusion”, this budget is being presented at the first anniversary of the 7th administration under the GNU.

3. Indeed, it is just over a year, when the people of our country gave us a mandate to reach across party lines to act in the best interest of our people. A year ago, we outlined several priorities that we set for ourselves to achieve. Chief amongst these, was to stabilise the department and its entities, improve operational efficiency and ensure that we can effectively deliver on our mandate.

4. This we did by swiftly filling the critical vacant posts of the Director-General, the Deputy Director-General: Welfare Services and the Chief Financial Officer in the Department. We have recently advertised the post of the Executive Director for the Inspectorate for Social Assistance.

5. We filled the post of SASSA CEO shortly after it became vacant and we are on course to fill the vacant posts of SASSA Regional Executive Managers (REMs) for Free State, Limpopo, and Northern Cape before the end of this quarter. The remaining SASSA REM posts for Gauteng and Western Cape will be filled in the third quarter.

6. We can now clearly trace the milestones of our journey and take immense pride in how much we have accomplished. But, proud as we are, we remain conscious that we still have a long way to traverse to realise the aspirations of those who came before us. We remain equally conscious that the hardest part of our journey lies ahead of us. The successes we have realised are a template to navigate our way forward with determination.

7. This budget coincides with the 70th anniversary of the Freedom Charter. In this context, this budget is not just about numbers. It is about wiping away the hunger and the fear on vulnerable children’s faces and lifting the despair of poverty from the caregivers’ shoulders. It is about reaching out to the grandmother to ease the many years of pain and scars of humiliation etched into her face. It is about leaving no child behind.

8. We will roll out the Sinovuyo Teenage Parenting programme, targeting five districts in Eastern Cape, namely Joe Gqabi, OR Tambo, Amathole, Alfred Nzo and Chris Hani. In KZN, we are targeting uMkhanyakude and Ugu districts. These districts are predominantly rural and identified as teenage pregnancy hotspots by the Department of Health.

9. Yesterday, I presented the Children’s Amendment Bill to the Cabinet Committee, and we will table it to the Cabinet soon. The Bill seeks to strengthen the child protection system through a continuum of services, including prevention, early intervention and alternative care services. More importantly, the Bill shines the spotlight on the inclusion of children with disabilities. I am confident I can count on your support when the Bill is introduced for your consideration. All of us, regardless of party affiliation, have a part to play in protecting our children. IT TAKES A VILLAGE TO RAISE A CHILD!

2025/2026 Budget Allocation

10. Hon Chair, the total budget allocation for this financial year is Two Hundred and Ninety-Four Billion Rand comprising of:

Two Hundred and Eighty-Four Billion Rand for monthly direct transfers to support children, older persons and persons with disabilities.

Over Two Hundred Million Rand to detect, prevent and eliminate any form of fraud and corruption over the MTEF period

An amount of Twenty-Four point Seven Billion Rand allocated to SASSA for grant administration over the MTEF period.

Fifty-Two Million Rand as transfers to Twenty-Two National Councils.

Thirty-Four point Nine Billion Rand for the continuation of the COVID-19 SRD until end of March 2026.

Two Hundred and Sixteen Million Rand to the NDA for grant funding and capacity building for civil society organisations

One Hundred and Two Million Rand to accelerate the implementation of Pillar Four of the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide. The total budget allocation for this programme, inclusive of the provincial equitable share is over Eight Hundred Million Rand.

11. Hon Chair, allow me to turn the attention of this House to the portfolio’s strategic priorities outlined in the APP for this financial year. The Deputy Minister will elaborate on the functions I have delegated to him.

SASSA

12. In 1994, the ANC’s Reconstruction and Development Programme identified poverty as its priority and stated that [and I quote] An election victory is only a first step. No political democracy can survive and flourish if the mass of our people remain in poverty, without land, without tangible prospects for a better life. Attacking poverty and deprivation must therefore be the priority of a democratic government [close quote].

13. Pursuant to this, the former Minister of Social Development, the late Dr Zola Skweyiya became the chief midwife who delivered the birth of what is today known across the length and breadth of our country, and I dare say across the globe, as SASSA. In its daily work, SASSA continues to play a crucial role, lifting millions from the clutches of extreme poverty. SIXOSHA INDLALA!

14. Consistent with this, we have implemented above-inflation increases across all major grant types. The Older Persons, Disability and Care Dependency grants now stand at Two Thousand Three Hundred and Ten Rand per month, with a further increase due in October. These adjustments are well above the Consumer Price Index and reflect our unwavering commitment to cushion the rising cost of living on the most vulnerable. This is a central pillar of the MTDP.

15. Nineteen years since its founding, SASSA remains the vanguard of our enduring efforts to tackle poverty, with over Thirteen Million children on the CSG and over Four Million older persons on the Older Persons Grant. The COVID-19 SRD continues to be a critical lifeline for over Seven million beneficiaries. Most of our social grants are consumed by four provinces, namely KZN, Eastern Cape and Limpopo. Together, these provinces account for Sixty-Seven percent of social grants payment every month.

16. Notably, women remain the majority beneficiaries. So, we are putting money where it matters most, in the hands of those heading households and participating in the informal economy. Our youth, too, are turning to the SRD in large numbers, with the 20–24 age group accounting for over Three point Four Million applications.

17. This reflects the significant challenge of youth unemployment confronting our country. The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey reveals a troubling situation, with the majority of our young people between 15-35 years currently not in Education, Employment or Training. These figures represent more than just numbers, it reflects a generation whose dreams have been deferred. The situation is particularly concerning for women, particularly young black women.

18. Given the foregoing, we cannot rest because the responsibility for restoring their hopes and aspirations rests on our shoulders. Our programme for sustainable livelihoods is central to this. We have commenced with a pilot called Generating Better Livelihoods for Child Support Grant Recipients. The early findings of this pilot in Free State, Gauteng and KZN show promising results and potential success for scale up.

19. We have completed implementation of the queue management system in One Hundred and Thirteen SASSA offices. Two Hundred and Sixty-Nine are targeted for this financial year. Additionally, we have set aside over Twenty-Nine Million Rand to conduct Five Hundred and Sixteen ICROPs.

20. Honourable Chair, we are entrusted with the stewardship of public funds for the benefit of the citizenry. SASSA is no exception. Accordingly, we are currently conducting a nationwide review. This is not new but is consistent with the regulations for the Social Assistance Act. Previous reviews were focused on public servants, saving the fiscus over One Billion Rand.

21. Once again, I take this opportunity to appeal to all beneficiaries who have received notifications: DO NOT WAIT UNTIL IT IS TOO LATE! I also want to ask this house to please help us to spread this message in your constituencies.

Fighting fraud and corruption

22. Our unrelenting fight against fraud and corruption continues. This will be complemented by the roll out of the biometric system in all SASSA offices by the end of this financial year.



Basic Income Support

23. We intend to table a policy on Basic Income Support for approval in this financial year. The policy builds on the developmental benefits of existing social grants. Empirical evidence, including modelling from the Expert Panel and The Presidency’s Basic Income Task Team, show that the COVID-19 SRD has significantly reduced food poverty and supported job search efforts. The temporary nature of this intervention places the missing middle in a very risky position.

NDA

24. The NDA’s turnaround strategy is now beginning to steer the ship in the right direction, with increased visibility, engagements and collaborations with key stakeholders. This is crucial to enable the portfolio to create sustainable job opportunities and foster social cohesion.

25. To date, the Agency has successfully established nine community-owned enterprises. One such is Imbadu Community Bakery Primary Cooperative in Khayamandi, Stellenbosch here in the Western Cape. The NDA has provided financial support to the tune of Two point Three Million Rand. Imbadu runs a community bakery, a saving and credit cooperation and a sewing project that have created the much-needed job opportunities—another key strategic priority in the MTDP.

26. We are slowly but surely turning the tide. The Agency will continue on this positive trajectory this financial year and beyond, setting itself an ambitious target of raising an amount of Eighty Million Rand to augment its budget. This is proof that with the right support and the right people at the helm, the NDA can, and is now finding its niche. To maintain this momentum, I have directed the Board to fill the vacant posts of CEO and the Chief Financial Officer before the end of this financial year.

Confronting the twin challenges of Gender-Based Violence and Substance Abuse

27. Hon Chair, South Africa’s first national study on GBVF conducted by the HSRC highlights the stark reality of this pandemic. The seeds of this violence are deeply rooted in the patriarchal culture and toxic masculinity. There are no more safe places for women and girls, as homes have become graves, and places of worship have become safe havens for false prophets and charlatans who prey on the vulnerable.

28. We therefore cannot afford to rest until we have beheaded the monster of patriarchy and until we can guarantee that all women and girls in South Africa are and feel safe. We owe women and girls of this country that much!

29. This is what we are doing under the leadership of President Ramaphosa as guided by the NSP on GBVF. Our focus is to expand shelter services, targeting the Thirty GBVF hotspots. On this note, allow me to revoke the powerful words of Mother Teresa who said [and I quote] We know only too well that what we are doing is nothing more than a drop in the ocean. But if the drop were not there, the ocean would be missing something [close quote].

30. Hon Chair, we have said it before and will say it again: combating the scourge of GBVF requires a multi-sectoral approach. We therefore appeal for more hands from the private sector to join us to sustain vital services like shelters for survivors. Let me hasten to add that besides money, we need good and honourable men of this house to take a firm stand against GBVF. Edmund Burke said [and I quote] The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing [close quote]. If you choose to remain silent, you are guilty of complicity.

31. We welcome the Cabinet’s recent decision to re-establish the IMC on GBVF and Substance Abuse, which I co-chair with Minister Chikunga. The inclusion of substance abuse is recognition that alcohol abuse is a significant contributing factor to GBVF. This is corroborated by the Quarterly Crime Stats.

32. Cabinet also approved a 90-day intensification programme to urgently address the surge in GBVF. Spearheaded by the JCPS Cluster, the programme is anchored on six urgent focus areas, including prevention, enforcement, care and support amongst others for impactful outcomes.

Older Persons

33. Our senior citizens deserve a secure, healthy and a dignified life. The Older Persons Amendment Bill is currently before the President. We hope that it will be enacted to enhance protection measures for our senior citizens. We will continue working with the South African Older Persons Forum to promote the National Active Ageing and other programmes that protect the rights and dignity of older persons.

Partnerships

34. Hon Chair, it would be remiss of me if I do not acknowledge with gratitude, the contribution of our partner organisations who stood with us shoulder-to-shoulder during challenging natural disaster responses. These include amongst others, the Old Mutual Foundation, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, We Love You Foundation, Q-Link, ISON Experiences, the Red Cross Society of South Africa and Gift of the Givers. We are deeply grateful for your generosity every time we knock on your doors. Siyabulela!

Conclusion

35. Through this budget, we are navigating this journey and in just a year, we can count several achievements along with the many obstacles on the path to our destination.

36. I would like to conclude by expressing my deepest gratitude to Deputy Minister, all MECs of Social Development and this House for your contribution to our work.

37. I extend my sincere appreciation to the Director-General, the CEO of SASSA, the Acting CEO of the NDA and the Board for their continued support since my deployment to this portfolio. Special gratitude to all staff in the Department, NDA and SASSA for your contribution and continued support. NDITHI NINGADINWA, NANGOMSO!

38. As we celebrate the Mandela Month, there is no better way to conclude this budget than to invoke his words when he said [and I quote] We do not want freedom without bread, nor do we want bread without freedom. We must provide for all the fundamental rights and freedoms associated with a democratic society. [End of quote]

39. Hon Chair, it is now my singular honour to table Budget Vote 19 for the financial year 2025/2026 for your support.

NDIYABULELA!

