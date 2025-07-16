Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,034 in the last 365 days.

Guilty Plea Filed in Wayne County Child Rape Case

(WOOSTER, Ohio) — A Wayne County man accused of sexually assaulting six children over nine years has pleaded guilty, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“Today’s plea is a product of the victims’ courage to confront their abuser – I am in awe of their strength,” Yost said. “This predator is facing life in prison without the victims having to relive their trauma during a trial, which is a win.” 

Seth Leedy, 44, of Shreve, pleaded guilty in Wayne County Common Pleas Court to two counts of rape, a first-degree felony, and four counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Each criminal count specifies that the victims were under the age of 13 at the time of the criminal activity.

Leedy is set to be sentenced on August 27 at 2:00 p.m.  

The case was investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Wooster Police Department.

The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.
 

-30-
 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Guilty Plea Filed in Wayne County Child Rape Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more