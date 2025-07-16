Guilty Plea Filed in Wayne County Child Rape Case

(WOOSTER, Ohio) — A Wayne County man accused of sexually assaulting six children over nine years has pleaded guilty, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

“Today’s plea is a product of the victims’ courage to confront their abuser – I am in awe of their strength,” Yost said. “This predator is facing life in prison without the victims having to relive their trauma during a trial, which is a win.”

Seth Leedy, 44, of Shreve, pleaded guilty in Wayne County Common Pleas Court to two counts of rape, a first-degree felony, and four counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. Each criminal count specifies that the victims were under the age of 13 at the time of the criminal activity.

Leedy is set to be sentenced on August 27 at 2:00 p.m.

The case was investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Wooster Police Department.

The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case.

