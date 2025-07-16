Agriculture hosts foot and mouth disease indaba, 21 to 22 Jul

Pretoria – South Africa is currently experiencing significant and ongoing challenges with outbreaks of Foot and mouth disease (FMD) across several provinces, including KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and last week it had spread to Free State. These recent outbreaks have resulted in restrictions on livestock movement and have significantly impacted the country’s red meat trade on international markets.

In a collaborative effort to address this growing challenge, the Department of Agriculture (DoA) is working closely with the Agricultural Research Council (ARC), the University of Pretoria, and Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) to host a high-level national Foot and Mouth Disease Indaba. This two-day Indaba will bring together the country’s foremost veterinary and agricultural experts to confront one of the most pressing threats to South Africa’s livestock industry.

The Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen, and his deputy minister, Ms Nokuzola Capa, will serve as the main hosts of the Indaba. They will be joined by leading industry stakeholders to deliberate on and develop long-term solutions to combat FMD. Having already inflicted significant damage to the multibillion-rand livestock sector, the disease continues to threaten South Africa’s broader economy. Therefore, the Indaba presents a vital opportunity to unite expertise and resources to effectively eradicate this devastating disease.

The Indaba will convene a range of multidisciplinary specialists to develop a coordinated and comprehensive approach to controlling and ultimately eradicating Foot and mouth disease. Key strategies on the agenda include strengthening farm-level biosecurity, implementing effective vaccination programmes, and enforcing animal movement restrictions.

The Department of Agriculture, in collaboration with the Agricultural Research Council, remains firmly committed to identifying and implementing sustainable solutions to FMD. This Indaba signifies a crucial advancement in the ongoing efforts to combat the disease. By cultivating strong partnerships between government entities, academic institutions and industry leaders, the Department of Agriculture is committed to developing precise and effective measures that will eradicate the disease and safeguard the long-term sustainability of South Africa’s agricultural sector.

Members of the media are invited to attend both days of the event as follows:

Date: 21 to 22 July 2025

Time: 09:00 to 16:00

Venue: ARC-VIMP Campus, Roodeplaat

For more information or to schedule interviews with DoA or ARC leadership, please contact:

Sam Kgatla: 066 084 6653, SamuelK@nda.gov.za / Rincert Moremi: 066 084 6192, RincertM@nda.gov.za

Sello Tshipi: 073 498 6722, TshipiA@arc.agric.za or Fhatuwani Tshikulumela: 072 655 3882, TshikulumelaF@arc.agric.za

For media enquiries contact:

Ministry of Agriculture, Media Liaison Officer (MLO)

Joylene Van Wyk

Cell: 0832927399

Email: JoyleneV@nda.gov.za

Agricultural Research Council-Senior Manager: Marketing and Communications

Ms Joy Nonzukiso Peter

Tel.: 0124279905

Cell: 0829900407

Email: Peterj@arc.agric.za

Department of Agriculture-Director: Media & External Communications

Mr Moses Rannditsheni

Tel.: 012 312 8282

Cell: 063 623 3012

Email: Moses.Rannditsheni@dalrrd.gov.za

