Digital Courts Reach More Regions Across NC

Transformative digital court services will come online in fourteen counties across several North Carolina regions next week.

This milestone in North Carolina’s transition to a modern court system marks the second-to-last track of the historic eCourts expansion and brings online access to 87 total counties.

“Empowering North Carolinians with convenient access to their justice system transforms our courts into national leaders for the delivery of modern legal services to the public,” said NCAOC Director Ryan S. Boyce.

Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caswell, Forsyth, Madison, Mitchell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey counties comprise Track 9 of North Carolina's eCourts installation and launch Monday, July 21, 2025. Track 9 stretches more than 200 miles along the Tennessee and Virginia borders.

For over two centuries, court users were required to file documents in paper and could only search case records in courthouses during business hours. Today, eCourts enables the public to file and access court records online at any time.

More than 4 million digital searches are conducted monthly through the eCourts Portal, saving citizens an immense number of trips and phone calls to the courthouse for case information and documents.

eCourts also provides Guide & File, a user-assisted interview tool that helps the public complete and submit the most common legal filings. North Carolinians have created more than 100,000 Guide & File digital documents since launch.

The final eCourts county grouping – Track 10 – is scheduled to connect the remaining 13 counties in the integrated case management system on October 13, 2025.

The eCourts system provides a range of transformative improvements that enhance efficiency and transparency in the justice system:

24/7 online access to court records, case events, and eFiling

Reduced travel, in-person appointments, and courthouse congestion

Standardized statewide business processes and electronic workflows

Enhanced cybersecurity, data recovery, and digital storage capacity

Streamlined judicial access to cases, calendars, and dockets from anywhere

Real-time public safety integration with law enforcement systems

Millions of paper documents and forms replaced with digital versions

Enhanced wireless networks, bandwidth, and local equipment

A large network of IT and software teams from NCAOC supports the eCourts transition through training, on-site assistance, remote monitoring, and help desk response.

Preparations and walkthroughs for each track of the eCourts transition begin months in advance to train court officials, attorneys, and the public on new technologies and processes, install improved network infrastructure in courthouses, program custom integrations, and migrate case event data and court records from mainframe indexes and paper to a dynamic cloud-hosted platform.

Legal professionals and justice partners are encouraged to register for live and on-demand training sessions, and to access educational resources—including step-by-step guides, walkthrough videos, and frequently asked questions—available at NCcourts.gov/eCourts.