Two Hikers Rescued on Mt. Washington

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sgt. Matthew Holmes

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

July 16, 2025

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – During the evening of Tuesday, July 15, 2025, technical rescue personnel worked to assist two hikers who had become stuck in steep terrain on the Huntington Ravine Trail on Mt. Washington.

Shortly before 7:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of the situation. After speaking with the hikers via cell phone, it became apparent that they would need assistance in trying to safely move from the steep ledges that had stranded them. They were instructed to shelter in place and to wait the 2–3 three hours that it would take for rescuers to reach them.

By 9:00 p.m., rock climbers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team (AVSAR), Mountain Rescue Service (MRS) and NH Fish and Game were descending into Huntington Ravine from the area known as the Alpine Garden. Rescuers reached the two hikers at 9:40 p.m. and got them into climbing harnesses and helmets. The rescue team then assisted the two up the mountain, using ropes in the steeper sections of trail. Everyone involved arrived safely at the Mt. Washington Auto Road at 10:47 p.m.

The two hikers have been identified as Simon Letellier-Julien and Promise Espejo, both of Boucherville, QC Canada. The pair had read a description of the trail prior to their hike but had underestimated the difficulty involved.

The Huntington Ravine Trail is considered to be the most difficult hiking trail in the White Mountains, but there are many other trails that hold similar perils regarding steep ground and technical terrain. Hikers are reminded to heed warnings as they are there for a reason.