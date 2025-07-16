Xala Unveils Design Vision For Rancho Estates By Five World- Renowned Architecture Firms

Xala Rancho Xala Rancho Xala Rancho

Private Estates by Sepúlveda Arquitectos & Blancasmorán, Backen & Backen, Manuel Cervantes Estudio, CO-LAB Design Office, and Maat Handasa

COSTALEGRE, MEXICO, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xala , a visionary regenerative development along Mexico’s Pacific coast, unveils the architectural vision guiding its Rancho Estates, a private residential enclave of 75 oceanfront homesites, each situated on six acres of property. Rather than a prescriptive masterplan, Xala offers a curated architectural framework through a partnership with five internationally acclaimed architecture firms: Sepúlveda Arquitectos & Blancasmorán, Backen & Backen, Manuel Cervantes Estudio, CO-LAB Design Office, and Maat Handasa.Each firm has been preapproved by Xala for their alignment with the project´s ethos and deep familiarity with the landscape, allowing future homeowners to streamline the design process with a trusted team. These architects were selected for embodying Xala´s core values: Contextual sensitivity, barefoot luxury and regenerative design. Homeowners may choose from Xala’s roster of pre-approved architects, professionals deeply familiar with Xala’s design principles and site ethos. Or, if preferred, engage their own architect, provided they comply withXala’s architectural and environmental standards.● Sepúlveda Arquitectos & BlancasmoránWith over two decades of collaboration, this duo approaches the Rancho Estates as refined shelters in dialogue with their surroundings. Generous overhangs, natural cross-ventilation and locally sourced materials that patina gracefully, reflecting Xala’s values of understated sophistication, and environmental respect.● Backen & BackenBased in California and rooted in regenerative design, their work harmonizes wellness, nature and lifestyle. Layered courtyards, and seamless thresholds between indoor and outdoor spaces create seasonally attuned homes crafted to age with grace and evolve with its inhabitants.● Manuel Cervantes EstudioKnown for his context-driven approach, Cervantes brings a context-sensitive philosophy focused on intent. Guided by the land’s contours and Costalegre’s cultural narratives, his designs blur the line between architecture and nature, using local materials to evoke simplicity, authenticity, and serenity - a fresh expression of elevated living.● CO-LAB Design OfficeFrom Tulum, CO-LAB delivers a warm tropical minimalism that merges handcrafted materials with passive environmental strategies. Embracing wabi-sabi imperfection, each residence by them will be conceived as a sanctuary of calm, connection and sensory richness.● Maat HandasaThis multidisciplinary studio treats the land as both medium and muse. Their designs for Xala draw on circular geometry, native landscaping, and smooth indoor-outdoor transitions – creating spaces that breathe, balance and celebrate organic refinement grounded in ecological integrity.The Rancho Estates: Architecture as LegacyThe Rancho Estates are not speculative concept homes, they are bespoke residences that integrate with the landscape and fabric of Xala. Each property will be designed to age gracefully, employing local materials, passive design strategies, and Indigenous vegetation to foster a timeless relationship between architecture and land.“Design is the language through which Xala speaks, quiet, intentional, and deeply connected to its setting. With the Rancho Estates, we’ve partnered with architects who don’t just build homes, they shape experiences that honor the land, the light, and the lifestyle of Costalegre,” shares Juan Bremer, Co-Founding Partner of Xala.Conceived in the early 2020s as the culmination of nearly two decades of planning, Xala spans 3,000 acres of pristine coastline that embodies a mission to blend ultra-low-density sophistication with reforestation, regenerative agriculture, and community-driven development. By 2025, approximately half of the Rancho Estates had been sold, with 590 acres reserved for reforestation alongside its philanthropic arm, The Xala Foundation The Rancho Estates reinforce Xala’s broader identity: A community rooted in conservation, craftsmanship, and cultural pride. From dune preservation and turtle sanctuaries to water purification and youth mentorship, Xala is not just a development, it’s a movement for responsible place-making on Mexico’s Pacific coast.THE FACTS● Location: Costalegre, Jalisco, Mexico● Beachfront: 5+ miles of white-sand beach● Residences: 75 completed Rancho Estates on six-acre lots with 197 feet of ocean frontage● Density: 80% of land preserved as open space● Architects: Sepúlveda Arquitectos & Blancasmorán, Backen & Backen, Manuel Cervantes Estudio, CO-LAB Design Office, Maat Handasa● Hotel Partner: Six Senses (opening in 2026)● Conservation: Ramsar-protected estuary, native reforestation, turtle protection● Foundation: The Xala Foundation- Supporting clean water, youth, and artisan programs in the regionABOUT XALAXala is a regenerative coastal development located on the Costalegre coast of Jalisco, Mexico. A project by Ricardo Santa Cruz, Jerónimo Bremer, and Juan Bremer, Xala brings together design excellence, community impact, and environmental restoration across 3,000 acres of protected land and luxury living. Home to the Six Senses hotel and branded residences, a Ramsar- protected estuary, and 75 Rancho Estates, Xala is redefining what it means to live with nature, not apart from it. For more on Xala visit: https://xala.com ABOUT SEPÚLVEDA ARQUITECTOS & BLANCASMORÁNWith over two decades of collaboration, Sepúlveda Arquitectos and Blancasmorán are known for creating refined, contemporary spaces deeply rooted in place. Their work blends modern design with vernacular influences, prioritizing material integrity, simplicity, and a strong connection tonature. Together, they have completed a wide range of projects from private homes to hospitality and commercial spaces across Mexico and beyond. Each project reflects a sensitivity to local context and lifestyle, offering environments that feel both intentional and intuitive. For more on Sepúlveda Arquitectos and Blancasmoran visit: https://sepulvedaarquitectos.com and https://www.blancasmoran.com ABOUT BACKEN + BACKENFounded by Ann and the late Howard Backen, Backen + Backen is an award-winning architectural firm known for timeless, regenerative design grounded in lifestyle, wellness, and sustainability. Their work spans residential, hospitality, and commercial projects, and reflects a deep commitment to creating healthy, lasting environments rooted in nature and community. For more on Backen + Backen visit: https://www.backenarch.com ABOUT MANUEL CERVANTES ESTUDIOFounded in 2004 by Manuel Cervantes Céspedes, the studio is known for context-sensitive architecture that respects topography, culture, and community. With numerous international accolades and a practice that spans humanitarian, urban, and residential projects, Cervantes brings a design ethos grounded in restraint, craftsmanship, and connection to place. For more on Manue Cervantes Estudio visit: https://www.manuelcervantes.com.mx ABOUT CO-LAB DESIGN OFFICEFounded in 2010 in Tulum by Joana Gomes and Joshua Beck, CO-LAB Design Office is celebrated for its tropical minimalism and holistic, environmentally integrated designs. The firm blends handcrafted materials, local collaboration, and a wabi-sabi approach to create timeless, sensory-rich spaces that respect land and culture. For more on CO-LAB Design Office visit: https://www.co-labdesignoffice.com ABOUT MAAT HANDASAMaat Handasa is a multidisciplinary design lab uniting art, architecture, environmental science, and technical expertise. Focused on innovation, investigation, and site-driven design, the firm is committed to creating spaces that reflect the logic and poetry of the natural world, with a strong emphasis on simplicity, sustainability, and long-term resilience. For more on Maat Handasa visit: https://www.mhandasa.com

